American Century Companies Increases Stake in Verint Sys (VRNT); As Red Hat (RHT) Share Price Were Volatile, Venator Capital Management LTD Lowered by $3.89 Million Its Holding

Venator Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 40.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd sold 21,400 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85 million, down from 53,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 31/05/2018 – Maxta Announces Support for Comprehensive Private Cloud Infrastructure Based on Red Hat Virtualization and Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 03/05/2018 – HPE Announces Collaboration with Red Hat to Optimize and Accelerate Containers in Production; 25/04/2018 – Red Hat Accelerates Software-Defined Storage Adoption with Red Hat Storage One; 08/05/2018 – Neha Sandhu Named Red Hat’s 2018 Certified Professional of the Year; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT 4Q REV. $772M, EST. $761.9M; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $129; RATING NEUTRAL; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Announces 2018 Women in Open Source Award Winners; 28/03/2018 – Red Hat to Stay in Bond Market Despite Plans to Repatriate Offshore Cash; 03/05/2018 – C3 Recognized as Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Provider; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack

American Century Companies Inc increased its stake in Verint Sys Inc (VRNT) by 8.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc bought 7,446 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% . The institutional investor held 98,822 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92M, up from 91,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Verint Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $53.77. About 129,153 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 29/05/2018 – Verint Presents “Customer Engagement Excellence Awards” to Holland America Line and Navy Federal Credit Union; 07/05/2018 – Verint Addresses Digital Customer Engagement, GDPR, Automation and More During Events Throughout the Month; 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC SEES FY19 TOTAL REV OF $1.230 BLN WITH A RANGE OF +/- 2% AND DILUTED EPS OF $3.09 AT MIDPOINT; 24/04/2018 – Verint Launches New Comprehensive Compliance Capabilities Powered by Automation; 08/03/2018 – Verint Announces Details for Investor Day on May 14, 2018; 09/04/2018 – Verint Showcases Mission-Critical Solutions that Enable Organizations to Strengthen Security, Improve Investigations and Reduce; 31/05/2018 – Verint Presents Banco Votorantim and a Leading Telecommunications Company with “Customer Engagement Excellence Awards”; 10/05/2018 – Countdown to Next Week’s Verint Engage Conference in Dallas; 30/05/2018 – Verint Only Company Recognized by Gartner in Both 2018 Magic Quadrants for the CRM Customer Engagement Center and Workforce Engagement Management; 09/04/2018 – Verint Showcases Mission-Critical Solutions that Enable Organizations to Strengthen Security, Improve Investigations and Reduce Risk

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.

Venator Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $96.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stars Group Inc by 133,036 shares to 167,268 shares, valued at $2.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.36 in 2018Q4.

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $98.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 59,862 shares to 855,543 shares, valued at $258.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.