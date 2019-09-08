American Century Companies Increases Position in Honeywell Intl (HON); Ajo LP Has Increased Stake in Radian Group (RDN)

Ajo Lp increased its stake in Radian Group (RDN) by 16.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp bought 529,998 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% . The institutional investor held 3.79 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.63M, up from 3.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Radian Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $22.52. About 1.01M shares traded. Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) has risen 20.70% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RDN News: 07/05/2018 – Radian Announces Updated Pricing for Ml Business; 10/05/2018 – Radian Group Completes Previously Announced $50M Shr Repurchase Program in Advance of Its July 31, 2018, Expiration Date; 28/03/2018 – Radian Expands Geographic Footprint For Title Services With Acquisition Of Entitle Direct; 21/04/2018 – DJ Radian Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDN); 28/03/2018 – RADIAN REPORTS PURCHASE OF ENTITLE DIRECT; 15/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Stay out of Radian because housing is slowing; 07/05/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC – PRICING UPDATES WILL BE EFFECTIVE FOR ALL Ml APPLICATIONS RECEIVED ON, OR AFTER, MONDAY, JUNE 4, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q Net $114.5M; 07/05/2018 – Radian Announces Updated Pricing for MI Business; 28/03/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC – NO OTHER TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE ANNOUNCED

American Century Companies Inc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 10.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc bought 183,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 1.90 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $301.96M, up from 1.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $171.16. About 3.30 million shares traded or 36.16% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q TOTAL COSTS 5.64B RUPEES; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell CEO Proves Loeb Wrong as Aerospace Boosts Profits; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 30/04/2018 – MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund Adds Honeywell; 23/04/2018 – Honeywell at Work on $31 Billion in Projects, Fueled by Growth in LNG, Refineries, an Industrial Info News Alert; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Greg Lewis As New CFO, Effective Aug. 3 — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – AT&T and Honeywell Team Up on Connected Aircraft and Freight Solutions; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT SUSPECTS THE SCOPE OF IMPACTED PRODUCTS AND TARIFFS IS LIKELY TO CHANGE AS THE U.S. AND CHINA INTEND TO NEGOTIATE IN THE INTERIM; 11/04/2018 – FDA: Certified Safety Mfg Inc- First aid/emergency kits containing Honeywell eyewash: CSM kit number Kit/cabinet Description CS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $7.85 TO $8.05

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $98.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 40,367 shares to 114,415 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE:DLB) by 29,754 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,685 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridges Investment Management invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Alphamark Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 0.1% or 1,425 shares. Dsc Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.05% or 1,542 shares in its portfolio. Jcic Asset stated it has 30,775 shares or 1.94% of all its holdings. Axa stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Chilton Investment Limited Liability Com stated it has 10,283 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id accumulated 4,950 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 166,102 shares. Cadence Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). D E Shaw And Inc reported 1.23M shares. 1.61 million were reported by Pnc Serv Group Incorporated. Dupont Management Corporation reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability reported 6,914 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Management owns 90,632 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Roundview Cap Llc stated it has 0.53% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49 billion and $19.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bce (NYSE:BCE) by 12,794 shares to 24,851 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icf International (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 22,679 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,207 shares, and cut its stake in Hospitality Properties Tr (NYSE:HPT).

