American Century Companies Increases Position in Dexcom (DXCM); Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Stock Value Rose While Golub Group Trimmed Holding by $6.17 Million

Golub Group Llc decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 11.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golub Group Llc sold 35,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 268,818 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.48M, down from 304,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golub Group Llc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $171.25. About 399,423 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 26/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to Item 9 Labs Corp. and New Ticker Symbol “INLB”; 03/05/2018 – LabCorp to Webcast Its Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS – AGREEMENT WITH LABCORP TO FURTHER EXPAND CO’S NETWORK OF CYTOLOGY PROVIDERS IN SUPPORT OF ITS THYROID MOLECULAR BUSINESS UNIT; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp, Aetna Extend, Expanded Existing Agreement; 01/05/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Coverage Assumed by Baird at Outperform vs Previous Rating of Neutral; 12/03/2018 – LABCORP 0 CPN CONV NOTES DUE ’21 TO ACCRUE CONTINGENT INTEREST; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp: Deal With Eurofins Is All-Cash Transaction; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q EPS $1.67; 07/03/2018 – Bionik Laboratories Corp. and Curexo Enter Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Sale of Robotic Rehabilitation Systems in U.S; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $2.78, EST. $2.63

American Century Companies Inc increased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 286.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc bought 316,731 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The institutional investor held 427,140 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.00 million, up from 110,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $156.93. About 766,549 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q REV. $184.4M, EST. $172.7M; 29/03/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds DexCom, Cuts CBS, Buys More Facebook; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS PERMITTED MARKETING OF THE DEXCOM G6 INTEGRATED CONTINUOUS GLUCOSE MONITORING (ICGM) SYSTEM; 27/03/2018 – $DXCM FDA approves the Dexcom G6 integrated continuous glucose monitoring (iCGM) system for determining blood glucose (sugar) levels in children aged two and older and adults with diabetes; 08/03/2018 – WAVEFORM: PTAB UPHOLDS PATENTS CHALLENGED BY DEXCOM; 17/05/2018 – DexCom Announces Upcoming Conference Presentation; 07/05/2018 – TERUMO, DEXCOM FORM EXCLUSIVE JAPAN SALE PACT FOR CGM; 27/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC – EXPECTS TO LAUNCH DEXCOM G6 CGM SYSTEMLATER THIS YEAR; 08/03/2018 – WaveForm: Patent Trial and Appeal Board Rulles Two Early Patents Aren’t Invalid, Based on Challenges by Dexcom Inc; 22/05/2018 – DEXCOM Short Thesis

Golub Group Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 1,920 shares to 136,614 shares, valued at $22.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 3,148 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,420 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

Analysts await Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.85 earnings per share, up 4.01% or $0.11 from last year’s $2.74 per share. LH’s profit will be $278.44 million for 15.02 P/E if the $2.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.93 actual earnings per share reported by Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.73% negative EPS growth.

