American Century Companies Holds Stake in Cypress Semiconductor (CY); Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose While Boltwood Capital Management Has Boosted Holding by $483,392

American Century Companies Inc increased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 8.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc bought 75,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.68% . The institutional investor held 917,223 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.69M, up from 841,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $22.92. About 2.27M shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI 1Q ADJ REV $582.2M, EST. $580.5M; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q EPS 1c-EPS 4c; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 08/03/2018 – Buying Oracle, Cypress, Walmart, Shake Shack — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Cypress Semi; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Adj EPS 27c-Adj EPS 31c; 02/05/2018 – Cypress to Address 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 15; 03/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 77.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boltwood Capital Management bought 2,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 6,693 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, up from 3,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boltwood Capital Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $519.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $181.93. About 9.48 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: European Privacy Protections Keep Coming Up; 21/03/2018 – The Scotsman: BREAKING: Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has broken his silence on the Cambridge Analytica data scandal,; 22/05/2018 – Facebook is just like a media company, says lawyer that helped celebrities sue the media; 10/04/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg needs to answer lawmakers’ questions without “hanging himself,” Reputation.com’s Michael Fertik says; 05/04/2018 – Manager of $200 billion pension fund deletes Facebook account, citing ‘offensive’ management; 01/05/2018 – Whatsapp Co-Founder to Leave Facebook (Video); 29/03/2018 – Facebook Executive’s 2016 Memo Shows Company Aware of Its Faults; 03/05/2018 – Facebook said last week that third-party apps would no longer be able to get certain kinds of data following the Cambridge Analytica controversy; 28/03/2018 – Facebook Also Curbing Information It Exchanges With Outside Data Brokers; 08/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will appear before the U.S. Senate Commerce and Judiciary Committees Tuesday

Boltwood Capital Management, which manages about $481.07 million and $153.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 12,103 shares to 8,490 shares, valued at $397,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 14,277 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,810 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. River And Mercantile Asset Llp holds 111,104 shares. Highlander Capital Mgmt Limited Liability reported 3,025 shares stake. Proshare Advisors Llc owns 1.77 million shares for 1.77% of their portfolio. Waverton Invest Mngmt Limited owns 12,892 shares. Owl Creek Asset Limited Partnership owns 152,263 shares. 2,290 are held by Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Liability owns 42,524 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Limited has 0.63% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 35,577 are held by Icon Advisers. 19,340 were reported by Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co. Welch Capital Partners Lc Ny stated it has 2.68% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ironwood Investment Counsel Limited Liability Company reported 0.13% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 5.00M shares. Suncoast Equity Mgmt reported 141,947 shares. Glynn Mgmt Limited Com, a California-based fund reported 242,839 shares.

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $98.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 796,399 shares to 931,562 shares, valued at $12.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA) by 258,496 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,726 shares, and cut its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold CY shares while 103 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 294.04 million shares or 3.20% more from 284.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tcw Grp Inc, a California-based fund reported 9.52M shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 0.01% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Jane Street Group Lc holds 34,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cadence Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 14,011 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Wright Service accumulated 0.08% or 12,984 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, Colorado-based fund reported 54,086 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Company stated it has 193,500 shares. Etrade Capital Limited Company holds 0.03% or 71,661 shares in its portfolio. Waddell And Reed Fin Incorporated holds 0.76% or 20.47 million shares. 1.99 million were reported by Fmr Ltd Llc. Dupont Mgmt Corporation has 44,439 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 26,240 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.13% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) or 1.59 million shares. 169,846 are held by Paloma Ptnrs Management. Piedmont Inv holds 0.02% or 27,384 shares.

