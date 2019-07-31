American Century Companies Holds Position in Cummins (CMI); Amgen (AMGN) Holder Bryn Mawr Trust Company Has Upped Its Position by $340,578 as Stock Price Declined

American Century Companies Inc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 41.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc bought 1.05M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.56 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $561.34M, up from 2.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $165.46. About 714,591 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 17/05/2018 – Eric Cummins Appointed as CFO of Deluxe; 19/04/2018 – Cummins Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT IS SAID TO GET INTEREST FROM CUMMINS, CVC; 01/05/2018 – Cummins: Product Campaign Subject to Regulatory Approval; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 12.06 BLN RUPEES VS 12.39 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-Elgar scores unbeaten ton but Cummins makes it Australia’s day; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA FY DIV/SHR 10 RUPEES; 16/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bryn Mawr Trust Company increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company bought 1,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 92,276 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.53 million, up from 90,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.44% or $7.83 during the last trading session, reaching $184.28. About 2.52 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 11/04/2018 – Amgen Inc. | human immunoglobulin (IgG1K) monoclonal antibody that binds to interleukin 15 | N/A | 04/10/2018 | Treatment of refractory celiac disease. | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS IT THE APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG TO AMGEN INC; 26/04/2018 – Amgen Bond Trading 35x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 13/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Humira Retail Sales Rose 0.4% in Latest Week: Symphony; 10/03/2018 – PRALUENT REDUCES RISK OF MAJOR ADVERSE CARDIOVASCULAR EVENTS BY 15 PCT VS PLACEBO IN MULTI-YEAR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q ADJ. EPS $3.47, EST. $3.21; BOOSTS BOTTOM OF 2018 VIEW; 01/05/2018 – The deal excludes a competing medicine made by Amgen from Express Scripts’ National Preferred Formulary Plan; 29/03/2018 – FDA Granted the Approval of Blincyto to Amgen Inc; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron to lower net price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in exchange for straightforward, more affordable p; 09/03/2018 – New Analyses Show Payer Utilization Management Criteria Deny Access To PCSK9 Inhibitors For Patients At The Highest Risk For Su

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gradient Investments Limited invested in 0.04% or 3,573 shares. Valmark Advisers invested 0% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Salem Invest Counselors accumulated 843 shares. Retirement Of Alabama, Alabama-based fund reported 320,516 shares. Kdi Prtnrs Lc owns 58,023 shares or 3.88% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Compton Cap Ri has 0.73% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Court Place Advsrs Ltd owns 3,830 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Aldebaran Fincl, a Tennessee-based fund reported 6,409 shares. Parthenon Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Atlantic Union Bank & Trust Corporation holds 1,388 shares. Ckw Finance Group Inc holds 100 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.41% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Centurylink Invest Management has 0.89% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 11,540 shares. Groesbeck Inv Management Nj invested in 2.69% or 18,554 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $380,000 activity.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan (AMJ) by 70,499 shares to 24,034 shares, valued at $613,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc A (NYSE:MA) by 4,769 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,116 shares, and cut its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Trump’s Order on Kidney Care Lifts These Dialysis Stocks – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amgen & Allergan announce availability of two biosimilars in U.S. – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amgen Inc (AMGN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 7/31/2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Amgen Stock Gained 10% in June – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $98.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 67,830 shares to 238,616 shares, valued at $9.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) by 565,945 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19 million shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ferguson Wellman invested in 0.02% or 3,136 shares. Burke Herbert National Bank & Trust Trust Co has 0.5% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 3,555 shares. Dimensional Fund LP has invested 0.1% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Co owns 1,987 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Enterprise Corp holds 0.01% or 405 shares. Asset Mgmt reported 11,419 shares stake. Johnson Finance Group Inc reported 13,741 shares stake. First Citizens Bancorporation And, North Carolina-based fund reported 1,301 shares. Security Financial Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia reported 4,811 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 50,471 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Peregrine Asset Advisers stated it has 32,565 shares or 2.97% of all its holdings. Texas-based Utd Service Automobile Association has invested 0.06% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Toth Financial Advisory holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 210 shares. 8,175 are owned by Quadrant Cap Mgmt Limited Company. Schroder Investment Management Grp accumulated 0.07% or 281,807 shares.