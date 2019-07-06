American Century Companies Holding in Torchmark (TMK) Has Lifted as Valuation Rose; Micron Technology (MU) Stake Has Increased by Dalal Street Llc

American Century Companies Inc increased its stake in Torchmark Corp (TMK) by 0.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc bought 4,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 492,557 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.37M, up from 487,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Torchmark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $91.77. About 262,574 shares traded. Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) has risen 2.36% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TMK News: 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP TMK.N SEES FY 2018 OPER SHR $5.93 TO $6.07; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark Sees FY EPS $5.93-EPS $6.07; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK 1Q OPER EPS $1.47, EST. $1.45; 19/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP TMK.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84 FROM $83; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q Net $173.6M; 19/04/2018 – Torchmark Corporation Company Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – DJ Torchmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMK); 11/05/2018 – Torchmark Corporation Declares Dividend; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK – AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, RECORDED $877 MLN OF TAX BENEFITS IN NET INCOME AS A RESULT OF RECENT TAX REFORM; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q Operating EPS $1.47

Dalal Street Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 210.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalal Street Llc bought 1.15M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.70M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.23 million, up from 546,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalal Street Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $39.42. About 17.69M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 06/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Rising, Another Netflix Target Hike, Bully for Micron — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 05/03/2018 Micron Technology to Host Analyst and Investor Event; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery 6159.T – 6-MTH group results; 21/05/2018 – MU SEES 3Q ADJ. REV. $7.7B-$7.8B, SAW $7.2B-$7.6B, EST.$7.47B; 21/05/2018 – MICRON & INTEL EXTEND THEIR LEADERSHIP IN 3D NAND FLASH MEMORY; 21/05/2018 – Micron Hosts Analyst and Investor Event and Updates Guidance for Fiscal Third Quarter; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +58.4%; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Operating Cash Flow $4.35 Billion; 26/03/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $98.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 124,400 shares to 711,400 shares, valued at $16.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Ozk by 184,896 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 421,357 shares, and cut its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics In.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold TMK shares while 132 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 80.93 million shares or 0.37% less from 81.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisade Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 15,000 shares. Utah Retirement owns 19,490 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 5,400 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has invested 0.01% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Jefferies Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Federated Investors Pa holds 0% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) or 11,755 shares. 16,272 were accumulated by Commonwealth Bancshares Of. Cwm Lc reported 450 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Regions Financial Corporation owns 1.67% invested in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) for 1.77M shares. Pggm Investments reported 504,355 shares. Rampart Inv Mngmt Lc owns 931 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Berkshire Hathaway accumulated 0.26% or 6.35 million shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 73,539 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 136,770 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Element Cap Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 19,905 shares in its portfolio.

