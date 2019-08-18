American Century Companies Has Upped Its Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) Holding by $11.99 Million; As General Elec Co Com (GE) Share Price Rose, White Pine Capital Has Lifted by $528,786 Its Stake

White Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in General Elec Co Com (GE) by 165.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc bought 58,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 94,186 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $941,000, up from 35,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in General Elec Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 9.74% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $8.79. About 247.52 million shares traded or 306.13% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 25/04/2018 – DANAHER IS SAID TO HAVE APPROACHED GE ON LIFE SCIENCES UNIT: DJ; 08/05/2018 – ZHEJIANG CHINA LIGHT & TEXTILE INDUSTRIAL 600790.SS SAYS BOARD ELECTS GE MEIRONG AS CHAIRMAN; 20/04/2018 – GE sets aside $1.5 billion for investigation settlement after talks with the Justice Department; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 20/04/2018 – GE exploring merging transport business with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Says GE to Receive $2.9B in Cash at Closing, GE and Its Holders to Get a 50.1% Ownership Interst; 12/03/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY – THE POTENTIAL 8 WIND FARMS TO BE SET UP IN TURKEY WITH FINA ENERJI ARE INTENDED TO START COMMERCIAL OPS IN 2019 /2020; 17/04/2018 – FDA: GE Medical Systems Ultrasound & Primary Care Diagnostics, LL- GE Healthcare Lunar: a) DPX NT, Model Numbers: LU8230,; 12/04/2018 – General Electric is reportedly considering either an IPO or some sort of hybrid deal for its GE Transportation unit; 26/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION PACT FOR GE AVIATION T700 EN

American Century Companies Inc increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) by 35.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc bought 665,944 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The institutional investor held 2.55 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.27 million, up from 1.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $15.85. About 6.92M shares traded or 7.11% up from the average. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) has declined 15.70% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HST News: 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Raises Full Year Forecast After Reporting Strong Results for the First Quarter 2018; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts 1Q Rev $1.35B; 09/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Recommends That Holders of Operating Partnership Units of Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P. Reject “Min; 16/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC HST.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts Sees FY18 EPS 82c-EPS 88c; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS 1Q AFFO/SHR 43C, EST. 39C; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, RAISES FULL YEAR FORECAST; 26/04/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces Leading-Edge Joint Development Agreement With IBM Research; 09/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts: MacKenzie Offer Below the $18.54/Share Host Hotels Close March 7

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56 million and $271.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blue Hills Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BHBK) by 13,710 shares to 27,430 shares, valued at $656,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Napco Security Technologies In (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 28,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,755 shares, and cut its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.87 million activity. $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12. $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Strazik Scott on Thursday, August 15. $97,500 worth of stock was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23. CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00 million worth of stock or 331,684 shares.

Since April 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $4,729 activity.

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $98.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) by 28,778 shares to 140,343 shares, valued at $12.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 748,574 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,185 shares, and cut its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC).

