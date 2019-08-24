American Century Companies Has Upped Its Holding in Essent Group LTD (ESNT) by $8.43 Million; Holder Boothbay Fund Management Upped Duke Energy New (DUK) Holding

American Century Companies Inc increased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) by 20.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc bought 195,972 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 1.17M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.72M, up from 971,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $47.49. About 605,034 shares traded. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 20.68% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 30/05/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Jane P. Chwick & Angela Heise Have Joined Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – PRICES $424.4 MLN OF 10-YEAR MORTGAGE INSURANCE-LINKED NOTES ISSUED BY RADNOR RE 2018-1 LTD; 30/05/2018 – Essent Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP REPORTS CLOSING OF $424.4M REINSURANCE TRANSACTION; 15/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF MORTGAGE INSURANCE-LINKED NOTES; 30/05/2018 – Essent Group Announces Jane Chwick and Angela Heise Have Joined Board of Directors; 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Closing of $424.4 Million Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q Rev $167.5M; 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Closing of $424.4 Million Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes Offering; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – TERMS OF AMENDMENT PROVIDE FOR AN INCREASE IN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT TO $275 MLN FROM $250 MLN

Boothbay Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 323.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc bought 9,293 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 12,167 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, up from 2,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $90.74. About 2.78M shares traded or 0.26% up from the average. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 26/04/2018 – Duke Energy Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 30/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s renewable energy portfolio grew almost 20 percent in 2017, according to new report; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Dwight Jacobs to Become Senior Vice Pres, Controller and Chief Acctg Officer; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Sees Investing $11B Over 2017-2026 in New Natural Gas-Fired, Wind and Solar Generation; 03/05/2018 – Duke Energy declares quarterly dividend payment to shareholders; 10/04/2018 – DUKE’S BRUNSWICK 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 57% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 29/03/2018 – Dominion to complete Atlantic Coast natgas pipe by end 2019; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 20; 21/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES OCONEE 3 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48 million and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bemis Co Inc (NYSE:BMS) by 18,297 shares to 5,533 shares, valued at $307,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Float Rate Ome Str (FRA) by 25,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,425 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley Asia Pac Fd I (APF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Llc owns 0.02% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 833 shares. Orleans Mgmt Corp La has 28,448 shares for 1.96% of their portfolio. 200,502 are owned by Comerica Bancshares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 763,313 shares. Tcw Inc stated it has 0.01% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.22% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Lincoln National holds 9,620 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. New York-based Pinnacle Assoc Ltd has invested 0.06% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Montag A & Assoc Inc has 23,996 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Wade G W & has invested 0.2% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Sun Life Fincl Inc reported 13,791 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Cadence State Bank Na reported 0.34% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Cwm Llc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 101,055 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc reported 0.02% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold ESNT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 83.49 million shares or 0.83% less from 84.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Advisors Ltd invested in 0.08% or 19,869 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Corp reported 380,689 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 255,926 shares. Gp One Trading LP holds 2,749 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 9,784 are owned by Albion Financial Grp Ut. Shell Asset Management reported 20,464 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity has 0.05% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Elk Creek Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company reported 336,259 shares. Affinity Invest Advsrs Ltd has 0.1% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 11,156 shares. Highstreet Asset owns 0% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 82 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Fincl Bank Of America De holds 0% or 717,243 shares in its portfolio. Telemus Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company, Michigan-based fund reported 4,700 shares. Zebra Capital Ltd Llc has 0.11% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 4,668 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT).

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $98.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 117,111 shares to 1.74 million shares, valued at $116.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 249,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.52 million shares, and cut its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).