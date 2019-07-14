American Century Companies Has Trimmed Its Position in Travelers Companies (TRV) by $94.86 Million as Stock Value Rose; Willis Investment Counsel Has Decreased Kellogg (JPM) Holding as Valuation Rose

American Century Companies Inc decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 63.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc sold 692,399 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 390,549 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.57 million, down from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $153.39. About 854,296 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 12.71% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – BELIEVE THAT THIS ACTION IS WITHOUT MERIT AND WILL RESIST ACCORDINGLY; 14/03/2018 – Miami Beach Welcomes Travelers and Their Pets with Pet-Friendly Hotels and Perks; 04/04/2018 – Insight Vacations Celebrates 40 Years of Innovative Travel and lmmersive Experiences with Anniversary Gift to Travelers; 02/05/2018 – TripAdvisor reveals 2018 Travelers’ Choice awards for Vacation Rentals winners; 01/05/2018 – Travelers Say Reclining Seats the Top Pet Peeve, According to The GO Group Survey; 07/05/2018 – InsureMyTrip: Hawaii Volcano Eruption and Insurance Policy For Travelers; 17/04/2018 – IATA REPORTS ABOUT 4B ’17 AIR TRAVELERS, SEES 3.8B MORE BY 2036; 24/04/2018 – Travelers Raises Dividend to 77c; 04/04/2018 – Miami Beach Welcomes LGBTQ Travelers from Around the World to Celebrate this April; 22/05/2018 – World’s Most Spectacular Landmarks Recognized With TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Kellogg (JPM) by 18.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel sold 39,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 167,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.61 million, down from 206,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Kellogg for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $374.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $115.3. About 10.27 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – Mortgage Units at Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Suffer From Rate Hikes; 23/03/2018 – JPMorgan Is Said to Add Nick DeCock for Equity-Derivatives Sales; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS “DESPITE CLIENT SENTIMENT REMAINING HIGH, THE ENVIRONMENT IS INTENSELY COMPETITIVE AND LENDING WAS FLAT FOR THE QUARTER”; 06/03/2018 – JPMorgan Quants Develop Model for Socially Responsible Investing; 09/05/2018 – Funko Announces Participation in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 18/05/2018 – UNIQA INSURANCE GROUP AG UNIQ.Vl : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 11.8 EUROS FROM 10 EUROS; 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 22/03/2018 – MEDIA-JPMorgan working on potential spin-off of main blockchain project- FT; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Emerging Economies Adds Lukoil, Exits Posco; 15/05/2018 – Cardlytics Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.27 billion for 11.30 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. Another trade for 3,022 shares valued at $317,310 was made by Friedman Stacey on Tuesday, January 29. CROWN JAMES S had bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950. The insider Scher Peter sold $1.96M. $1.40 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were sold by Beer Lori A. Petno Douglas B sold $1.22 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: G20 Summit Takes Center Stage – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “JPMorgan Will Return A Record $40 Billion To Shareholders Over The Next Twelve Months – Forbes” published on July 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “A Foolish Take: Bank Dividends Are Soaring – The Motley Fool” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: Trade News Was Certainly Sold – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan: Playing Defensive Into Q2 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Mgmt Lc accumulated 2.63% or 658,370 shares. Premier Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 116,605 shares or 2.81% of its portfolio. Redwood Invests reported 0.9% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Edgewood Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 4,104 shares. Gyroscope Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Corporation holds 12,089 shares. Albion Group Ut invested in 1.92% or 139,739 shares. Quantum Cap stated it has 4,044 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Bridgeway has 179,445 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Pioneer Tru Bancorp N A Or has invested 2.83% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hexavest reported 1.58 million shares or 2.03% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.93% or 23.17M shares in its portfolio. Jolley Asset Management Llc reported 42,109 shares stake. Cibc Markets reported 0.48% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Atlas Browninc holds 1.53% or 21,313 shares in its portfolio. Kepos Capital Lp owns 113,386 shares.

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45B and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp Com (NASDAQ:STRL) by 7,728 shares to 230,900 shares, valued at $18.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Reinsurance Group America (NYSE:DGX) by 6,387 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,987 shares, and has risen its stake in Wal (NYSE:VAR).

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $2.46 EPS, up 35.91% or $0.65 from last year’s $1.81 per share. TRV’s profit will be $642.72 million for 15.59 P/E if the $2.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.07% negative EPS growth.

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $98.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evolent Health Inc by 115,442 shares to 555,205 shares, valued at $6.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 7,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 376,028 shares, and has risen its stake in Geo Group Inc New (NYSE:GEO).

More notable recent The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Insurance Stocks to Buy Now – Motley Fool” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Travelers’ Q1 2019 Earnings Review – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 64% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.