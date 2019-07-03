American Century Companies Has Trimmed Its Holding in Silgan Holdings (SLGN) by $15.08 Million as Stock Price Rose; Convergence Investment Partners Maintains Position in Phillips 66 (PSX)

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 37.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc bought 8,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32,284 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07 million, up from 23,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $97.02. About 1.88 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66: PIPELINE TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Raises Dividend to 80c; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger, Texas refinery gasoline units; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY EXPECTS ALL UNITS TO BE BACK IN PRODUCTION BY MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK; 01/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Unit Power Outages at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROTREATERS THIS WEEK; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Equipment Issues at Sweeny Refinery in Texas

American Century Companies Inc decreased its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc (SLGN) by 30.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc sold 519,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.17 million shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.81M, down from 1.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Silgan Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.60B market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $31.61. About 446,755 shares traded. Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) has risen 10.02% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SLGN News: 25/04/2018 – SILGAN CONFIRMS FULL YEAR EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Holdings 1Q Net $45.7M; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS 50c-Adj EPS 54c; 25/04/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC SLGN.O REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $2.03 TO $2.13; 12/03/2018 Silgan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC – WILL FUND THE REDEMPTION WITH REVOLVING LOAN BORROWINGS UNDER ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Silgan; 03/05/2018 – Silgan Declares Quarterly Dividend; 12/04/2018 – Silgan Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Silgan Holdings Outlook To Stable, Affirms Rtgs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold SLGN shares while 54 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 70.62 million shares or 0.17% less from 70.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 81,810 shares. Captrust accumulated 0% or 580 shares. Raymond James Associates has invested 0% in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 30,671 shares stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0% in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) or 6,400 shares. Moreover, Gam Holdings Ag has 0.01% invested in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). Ajo Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). Indexiq Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). Jpmorgan Chase Co holds 7.65M shares. Lsv Asset Management has invested 0.06% in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com holds 0.02% in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) or 17,784 shares. Mason Street Advisors Lc reported 0.03% in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). Arizona State Retirement holds 0.02% or 55,507 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny holds 30,946 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 20,073 shares.

More notable recent Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Ardagh Group S.A. (ARD) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Silgan Announces Redemption of All Outstanding 5½% Senior Notes – Business Wire” published on July 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Silgan Holdings Appoints Anthony J. Allott as Chairman of the Board and Adam J. Greenlee as President – Business Wire” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Implied XLK Analyst Target Price: $77 – Nasdaq” published on February 19, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Citi Reiterates Buy Rating on Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Following Analyst Day – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Analysts await Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.54 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.52 per share. SLGN’s profit will be $61.57 million for 14.63 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Silgan Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.39% EPS growth.

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $98.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 4,015 shares to 648,699 shares, valued at $761.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (NYSE:AU) by 482,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Siteone Landscape Supply Inc.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shareholders Booked A 19% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Just OK Is OK For MLPs – Seeking Alpha” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Carnival, Caterpillar, Darden Restaurants, Fiserv, KeyCorp, Micron, Phillips 66 and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Bizwest.com‘s news article titled: “Giant mixed-use development planned for Louisville’s Phillips 66 land â€“ BizWest – BizWest” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68M and $458.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 10,635 shares to 43,496 shares, valued at $3.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 16,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,771 shares, and cut its stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.