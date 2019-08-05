American Century Companies Has Trimmed Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Position as Stock Value Declined; Salient Trust Company Lta Has Trimmed Its Abbvie (ABBV) Stake by $556,800 as Valuation Declined

American Century Companies Inc decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 11.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc sold 247,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The institutional investor held 1.85 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.99 million, down from 2.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $45.22. About 16,205 shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 21/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Net $186.3M; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – QTRLY DAILY PRODUCTION AVERAGED 206.1 MBOE VS 177.2 MBOE; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 21/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $132; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION & CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.82, EST. $1.75

Salient Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 16.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta sold 6,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 35,390 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, down from 42,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $65.04. About 386,368 shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 31/05/2018 – AbbVie to Present New Data from Several Investigational Studies of Venetoclax as Monotherapy or in Combination for the Management of a Number of Difficult-to-Treat Blood Cancers at 23rd European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Congress; 25/04/2018 – Shire willing to back $64 bln Takeda bid but market signals doubts; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie in $25bn wipeout after cancer drug results; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 30/05/2018 – ABBVIE SAYS PRELIM PRORATION FACTOR OF OFFER ABOUT 94.3%; 13/03/2018 – Porges on elagolix: $1.4B is coming $ABBV; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – SAFETY DATA IN TRINITY STUDY WERE CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY REPORTED STUDIES OF ROVA-T; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $9,617 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold XEC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 90.68 million shares or 1.48% less from 92.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Invest Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 198,841 shares. Weiss Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 27,231 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.02% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) or 45,791 shares. Cibc Ww Markets holds 58,112 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0.01% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Mackay Shields Limited Company holds 0.01% or 14,666 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 11,657 shares. Jefferies Group Limited Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 35,185 shares. Cordasco Networks holds 17 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Eagle Asset holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 22,108 shares. Caymus Cap Partners Lp invested 3.37% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Advisor Partners Ltd holds 0.04% or 4,278 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer & Com stated it has 10,076 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 5,931 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Whittier Trust Com reported 0% stake.

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $98.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chubb Limited by 112,928 shares to 4.37 million shares, valued at $612.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Heidrick & Struggles Intl In (NASDAQ:HSII) by 27,336 shares in the quarter, for a total of 229,418 shares, and has risen its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $12.96 million activity. 30,400 shares valued at $2.05 million were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. RAPP EDWARD J had bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750. Shares for $2.02M were bought by Gosebruch Henry O.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 7.16 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Ww Corp reported 366,599 shares. First Long Island Lc holds 1.2% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 115,559 shares. 134,155 were accumulated by Skba Cap Limited Liability. Park Oh has 300,213 shares. Summit Strategies invested in 0.26% or 6,270 shares. Auxier Asset Management accumulated 27,500 shares. The Colorado-based Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.15% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Beaumont Financial Prtn Ltd has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Fdx holds 0.17% or 52,311 shares. The California-based Grassi Inv Mngmt has invested 0.93% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 67,810 were accumulated by Carret Asset Limited Liability. Orca Investment Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.6% or 6,561 shares. Gibraltar Capital Management has 32,393 shares. Perritt Capital Mgmt holds 7,751 shares. Modera Wealth Management Lc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $778.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 23,517 shares to 50,355 shares, valued at $1.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.