American Century Companies Has Trimmed By $4.05 Million Its American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Stake; EASTON PHARMACEUTICALS (EAPH) Sellers Increased By 249.23% Their Shorts

EASTON PHARMACEUTICALS INC (OTCMKTS:EAPH) had an increase of 249.23% in short interest. EAPH’s SI was 90,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 249.23% from 26,000 shares previously. The stock decreased 4.67% or $0.0002 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0043. About 1.39 million shares traded. Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAPH) has 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

American Century Companies Inc decreased American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) stake by 25.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American Century Companies Inc sold 48,757 shares as American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP)’s stock rose 6.91%. The American Century Companies Inc holds 140,391 shares with $11.76M value, down from 189,148 last quarter. American Elec Pwr Co Inc now has $44.93 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $91.06. About 495,400 shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 26.73% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE & TRI-COUNTY ELECTRIC REACH PACT WITH AEP; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC SEES 2018 ESTIMATED EPS ON A GAAP BASIS $3.71 TO $3.91; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY – PROPOSAL PACKAGES MUST BE RECEIVED BY AEP NO LATER THAN 5 P.M. APRIL 9, 2018; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: American Electric Power Co. May Benefit, Industry Up; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS CO, TRI-COUNTY ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE ANNOUNCED THAT THEY SIGNED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY; 13/03/2018 Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 26/03/2018 – AEP Recognized As A 2020 Women On Boards Winning Company; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Utilities Establishes Strategic Relationship with American Electric Power (AEP); 19/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT ON TRANSMISSION RETURN ON EQUITY FOR EASTERN COMPANIES; INCORPORATES BENEFITS OF TAX REFORM INTO TRANSMISSION RATES

Among 4 analysts covering American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. American Electric Power had 16 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was upgraded by J.P. Morgan. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral” on Monday, April 8. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 12 with “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.01 per share. AEP’s profit will be $493.43M for 22.77 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.97% negative EPS growth.

American Century Companies Inc increased Welltower Inc stake by 1.83M shares to 3.02 million valued at $234.40M in 2019Q1. It also upped Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) stake by 5,857 shares and now owns 1.08 million shares. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) was raised too.

Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and markets various topically delivered drugs and therapeutic health care products. The company has market cap of $110,110. The Company’s products include Nauseasol, a motion sickness gel; Skin Renou HA, an anti-aging wrinkle cream using hyaluronic acid, which keeps the skin smooth; Kenestrin Gel used for arthritis, knees, elbows, shoulders, wrist, and back pain; Viorra, a hormone free, non-toxic, and topical gel that improves sexual functioning of women; and female sexual arousal disorder drug. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing XILIVE, an early stage cancer drug.