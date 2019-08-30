American Century Companies Has Raised Its Casella Waste Sys (CWST) Stake; Hutchison China Meditech Limited – American Deposi (HCM) SI Decreased By 0.56%

American Century Companies Inc increased Casella Waste Sys Inc (CWST) stake by 29.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American Century Companies Inc acquired 68,833 shares as Casella Waste Sys Inc (CWST)’s stock rose 16.70%. The American Century Companies Inc holds 298,900 shares with $10.63 million value, up from 230,067 last quarter. Casella Waste Sys Inc now has $2.18 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $45.73. About 12,585 shares traded. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) has risen 61.00% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CWST News: 27/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Pricing of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds and Remarketed; 14/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Closing of $550 Million Credit Facility; 03/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems 1Q Rev $147.5M; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS – PROCEEDS TO BE LOANED TO CASELLA TO FINANCE COSTS OF CERTAIN OF CASELLA’S SOLID WASTE LANDFILL FACILITIES, AMONG OTHERS; 27/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Pricing of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds and Remarketed VEDA Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds; 23/04/2018 – DJ Casella Waste Systems Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CWST); 20/04/2018 – Casella Waste Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Offering of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds and Remarketing; 30/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow

Hutchison China Meditech Limited – American Deposi (NASDAQ:HCM) had a decrease of 0.56% in short interest. HCM’s SI was 1.78 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.56% from 1.79M shares previously. With 311,100 avg volume, 6 days are for Hutchison China Meditech Limited – American Deposi (NASDAQ:HCM)’s short sellers to cover HCM’s short positions. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $21.95. About 18,330 shares traded. Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) has declined 36.11% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.11% the S&P500. Some Historical HCM News: 30/04/2018 – Cannae Holdings, Inc. Announces Completion of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. Initial Public Offering and Debt Refinancing; 08/03/2018 – MyoKardia Announces Positive Results from Low-Dose Cohort of Phase 2 PIONEER-HCM Study of Mavacamten in Symptomatic, Obstructiv; 07/03/2018 Singapore Bourse: Change In Hutchison Port Holdings Trust; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates CK Hutchison’s Guaranteed Sr Unsecd Notes ‘A-‘; 22/03/2018 – Komatsu and HCM Mauled by Trade Jitters After China Retaliates; 21/05/2018 – MYOKARDIA SEES STARTING PHASE 3 EXPLORER-HCM STUDY IN 2Q; 16/03/2018 – CK Hutchison: Deputy Chairman Victor Li to Succeed as Chairman; 26/04/2018 – CK HUTCHISON, ETISALAT GROUP TO MERGE SRI LANKA OPERATIONS; 16/03/2018 – CK Hutchison posts higher-than-expected annual profit; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ceridian Hcm’s B3 Cfr And Revises Outlook To Positive On Announced Plans For Ipo; Rates New Term Loan And Revolver At B3

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals and healthcare products primarily in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company has market cap of $2.93 billion. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm discovers and develops therapeutics in oncology and autoimmune diseases, as well as provides research and development services; and develops, makes, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products, and consumer health products under the Baiyunshan and Shang Yao brands.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold CWST shares while 44 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 39.36 million shares or 16.07% more from 33.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Skylands Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 204,625 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. Eam Ltd Llc accumulated 0.73% or 83,789 shares. Rmb Cap Ltd Llc invested in 25,575 shares or 0.02% of the stock. New York-based Timessquare Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.21% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.03% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Driehaus Capital Mgmt Llc invested in 203,955 shares. James Research holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) for 14,185 shares. 41,500 are owned by Bessemer Grp. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 342,845 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Co holds 30,435 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon, New York-based fund reported 792,762 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) for 5,797 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Northern Corporation invested 0% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Aristotle Cap Boston Limited Liability stated it has 1.2% of its portfolio in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST).

Among 2 analysts covering Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Casella Waste Systems has $5200 highest and $36 lowest target. $44’s average target is -3.78% below currents $45.73 stock price. Casella Waste Systems had 5 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, August 5. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 4 by UBS.

American Century Companies Inc decreased Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) stake by 249,380 shares to 1.52M valued at $375.36M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Fibrogen Inc stake by 9,438 shares and now owns 81,335 shares. Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) was reduced too.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $56,479 activity. $56,479 worth of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) shares were bought by Heald Christopher.