American Century Companies Has Raised Cray (CRAY) Stake; Fiserv (FISV) Shareholder Archon Partners Cut Holding

American Century Companies Inc increased its stake in Cray Inc (CRAY) by 9.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc bought 66,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.77% . The institutional investor held 799,926 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.84 million, up from 733,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Cray Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.45B market cap company. It closed at $34.93 lastly. It is down 44.63% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CRAY News: 01/05/2018 – CRAY SEES 2Q REV. $110.0M, EST. $86.1M; 14/03/2018 – Cray Tapped to Deliver Largest Supercomputer Dedicated to Fusion Science in Japan by National Institutes for Quantum and Radiol; 01/05/2018 – Cray’s Reports Strong Results Though Product Mix Expected to Dent 2018 Adjusted Gross Margins — Market Mover; 21/05/2018 – Cray to Deliver Mission-Critical Supercomputer to Japan Meteorological Agency; 25/04/2018 – CRAY SAYS ON APRIL 20, CO, WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION EXECUTED SECOND AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED JANUARY 7, 2016 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Cray 1Q Rev $79.6M; 28/03/2018 – New Cray Artificial Intelligence Offerings Designed to Accelerate Customers’ Al From Pilot to Production; 01/05/2018 – Cray Sees 2Q Rev $110M; 06/04/2018 – Global High Performance Computing (HPC) Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Cray, Dell, Fujitsu & Hewlett Packard Enterprise – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Cray Backs 2018 Revenue Growth 10% to 15%

Archon Partners Llc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 11.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc sold 33,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The hedge fund held 259,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.87 million, down from 292,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.94. About 4.35M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $98.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 364,918 shares to 1.31M shares, valued at $123.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 131,605 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 350,628 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.75, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold CRAY shares while 40 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 38.58 million shares or 0.70% less from 38.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 14,034 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 1.50M shares. 512 are owned by Tradewinds Mgmt Limited Liability. 13,815 are held by Morgan Stanley. Sei accumulated 39,962 shares or 0% of the stock. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 8,615 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Financial Svcs Grp has invested 0% in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company holds 14,937 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Us Bancshares De owns 8,646 shares. Fairfax Can has invested 0.18% in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). Ellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability has invested 0.09% in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). Comerica Bancshares has 40,497 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 10,540 shares. Invesco invested in 0% or 168,354 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.01% in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY).

More notable recent Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Cray Stock Jumped Friday – Nasdaq” on May 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Cray Announces Shasta Software to Power the Exascale Era – GlobeNewswire” published on August 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Cray Supercomputers to Feature New Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors – GlobeNewswire” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AMD’s EPYC 2 Starts Epic Battle With Intel – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Cray Inc. (CRAY) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Beautiful Breakout Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Fiserv Stock Rose 15.7% in July – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “RSP, WDC, KLAC, FISV: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Fiserv (FISV) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates? – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “FISV Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.