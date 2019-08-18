American Century Companies Has Lowered Cardinal Health (CAH) Position By $60.09 Million; Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Shorts Decreased By 28.96%

Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) had a decrease of 28.96% in short interest. ASMB’s SI was 894,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 28.96% from 1.26M shares previously. With 330,000 avg volume, 3 days are for Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB)’s short sellers to cover ASMB’s short positions. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $12.49. About 134,770 shares traded. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has declined 69.75% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ASMB News: 12/03/2018 Assembly Biosciences Announces Additions to Management Team and Board of Directors; 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3; 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Congress™ (EASL); 12/04/2018 – ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES INC ASMB.O SAYS GENERALLY SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; PLANNING UNDERWAY FOR PHASE 2A STUDIES BEGINNING SUMMER 2018; 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in Late-Breaker Poster at EASL; 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Con; 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in; 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Helen S. Kim to Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – Assembly Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 80c; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Robust Antiviral Activity Observed in Hepatitis B Virus Patients From Positive Interim Data From Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731

American Century Companies Inc decreased Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) stake by 21.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American Century Companies Inc sold 1.25M shares as Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)’s stock declined 3.93%. The American Century Companies Inc holds 4.60M shares with $221.66M value, down from 5.86M last quarter. Cardinal Health Inc now has $12.87B valuation. The stock increased 2.83% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $43.19. About 1.92M shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – THIRD-QUARTER REVENUE FOR PHARMACEUTICAL SEGMENT INCREASED 5 PERCENT TO $29.7 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Cuts FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.85-Adj EPS $4.95; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SMT AND CARDINAL HEALTH ENTER INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP FOR THE INDIAN MARKET; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: CO. ‘WILL NOT ACHEIVE’ 6% MARGIN IN 2H18; 23/04/2018 – The Kroger Co. and Cardinal Health to Co-Host Drug Take-Back Events Across 26 States on April 28; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Cites Updated View on Performance of Cordis; 09/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 – Kentucky sues drug distributor AmerisourceBergen over opioid epidemic; 07/03/2018 – U.S. judge says opioid settlement roadblocks may prompt trials

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. The company has market cap of $321.14 million. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CAH shares while 162 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 256.66 million shares or 0.25% less from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Associate Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 1.05M shares. Invesco reported 0.1% stake. Leisure Mngmt stated it has 14,786 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 13,581 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Manhattan reported 2,803 shares stake. Veritable Lp holds 14,627 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Northern Trust reported 4.03 million shares. Moreover, Van Eck has 0.27% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 1.12 million shares. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank invested 0.03% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has 0.04% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 671,292 shares. Vermont-based Tru Of Vermont has invested 0% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Kelly Lawrence W And Assocs Ca holds 0% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 93 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.02% or 232,202 shares. Martingale Asset Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 107,044 shares. Nuwave Inv Management Ltd Liability Com reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

American Century Companies Inc increased Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEMKT:SAND) stake by 163,700 shares to 893,100 valued at $4.89M in 2019Q1. It also upped Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA) stake by 131,214 shares and now owns 257,482 shares. Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF) was raised too.