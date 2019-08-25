American Century Companies Has Decreased Its Washington Fed (WAFD) Stake as Valuation Rose; Paragon Capital Management LTD Has Boosted Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $3.78 Million

American Century Companies Inc decreased its stake in Washington Fed Inc (WAFD) by 82.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc sold 209,572 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 45,810 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, down from 255,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Washington Fed Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $34.64. About 450,687 shares traded or 8.12% up from the average. Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) has risen 9.19% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAFD News: 30/04/2018 – Washington Federal Announces Cash Div of 17 Cents Per Shr; 30/04/2018 – Washington Federal Announces Cash Dividend of 17 Cents Per Share; 21/04/2018 – DJ Washington Federal Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAFD); 02/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL AMENDS MERGER PACT WITH ANCHOR BANCORP; 11/04/2018 – Washington Federal 2Q Net $49.3M; 22/03/2018 – Washington Federal Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL ALLOWS ANCHOR TO TERMINATE WITHOUT FEE; 26/03/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL INC SAYS ANNOUNCED A FURTHER STEP IN ITS SUCCESSION PLAN BY APPOINTING THOMAS J. KELLEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 07/03/2018 Washington Federal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL 2Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.25%, EST. 3.25%

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 70.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought 32,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 78,149 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22 million, up from 45,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52 million shares traded or 31.20% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/04/2018 – TCG Members Infineon, Microsoft, and OnBoard Security to Host Security Solutions Workshop and Demonstrations at Internet of; 23/05/2018 – Oxfam International Selects Aware by Wiretap™ Governance, Compliance Solution for Workplace by Facebook Collaboration Environment; 22/03/2018 – Tech giant Microsoft announces massive purchase of solar power in Virginia; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY REVENUE IN INTELLIGENT CLOUD WAS $7.9 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 11/05/2018 – Harvard Endowment Goes All-In on Apple, Microsoft and Google; 17/05/2018 – Disabled Gamers Get a New Controller From Microsoft; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BELIEVES BERKSHIRE WILL COME OUT OKAY IN ITS $10.2 BLN RETROACTIVE REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH AIG AIG.N; 12/04/2018 – NTT DATA Study Shows Leadership Alignment is Key to Creating Successful Automation Ecosystem; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT CALLS 3G CAPITAL EXECUTIVES “GREAT, GREAT” MANAGERS AND “WONDERFUL” PARTNERS

More notable recent Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “BankUnited (BKU) Stock Gains on Q2 Earnings Beat, Costs Down – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Credit Acceptance (CACC) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Costs Up – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Washington Federal Announces Quarterly Earnings Per Share Of $0.63 – Business Wire” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “UBS Group Displays Prudent Cost Management: Should You Hold? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold WAFD shares while 66 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 66.77 million shares or 3.40% less from 69.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brighton Jones Limited Co accumulated 7,271 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank And Trust has 1,275 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 364,440 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Foundry Prtn Ltd Company reported 532,867 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) for 149,098 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD). Stevens First Principles Invest Advisors owns 2,855 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Boston Ptnrs accumulated 895,855 shares. Price T Rowe Md stated it has 68,738 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Coldstream Capital reported 32,585 shares. Brandywine Investment Management Ltd Co holds 289,174 shares. Hong Kong-based Parametrica Mngmt has invested 0.48% in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD). Proshare Advisors Limited Co owns 25,884 shares. Northern Tru holds 0.02% or 2.91M shares in its portfolio. 182,075 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Insur Company The.

Analysts await Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.62 per share. WAFD’s profit will be $52.40 million for 13.12 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Washington Federal, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.49% negative EPS growth.

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $98.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 173,337 shares to 1.55M shares, valued at $52.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 651,091 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.25M shares, and has risen its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft hires former Siri boss – The Information – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Like Microsoft Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:MSFT) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “When Reverse Actually Means Drive – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Foot Locker, Salesforce And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For August 23 – Benzinga” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Status of Microsoft Stock Should Rise – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.49 million shares or 1.46% of all its holdings. 21,200 are held by Credit Capital Investments Ltd Liability Com. Dsm Cap Prtnrs Limited Company owns 4.83M shares for 8.4% of their portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 19,159 shares. Grace White Ny invested in 9,165 shares or 0.26% of the stock. 10 has 116,449 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Group Lc invested in 1.23% or 122,547 shares. Pacific Glob Investment Mgmt owns 4.19% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 160,691 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt has 3.11M shares for 3.6% of their portfolio. Invest House, a California-based fund reported 326,423 shares. Light Street Capital Mngmt Ltd Company holds 3.31% or 420,200 shares. Golub Lc accumulated 4.04% or 394,746 shares. Sanders Cap Limited Company accumulated 11.96 million shares. 10,499 are owned by Peregrine Asset Advisers. King Luther Capital Mngmt stated it has 2.74% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).