American Century Companies Has Decreased Its Ingersoll (IR) Stake; KEYERA CANADA (KEYUF) Sellers Decreased By 7.77% Their Shorts

KEYERA CORP CANADA (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had a decrease of 7.77% in short interest. KEYUF’s SI was 2.70 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 7.77% from 2.92M shares previously. With 1,400 avg volume, 1926 days are for KEYERA CORP CANADA (OTCMKTS:KEYUF)’s short sellers to cover KEYUF’s short positions. It closed at $25.86 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

American Century Companies Inc decreased Ingersoll (IR) stake by 18.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American Century Companies Inc sold 268,382 shares as Ingersoll (IR)’s stock rose 16.00%. The American Century Companies Inc holds 1.17M shares with $126.75M value, down from 1.44M last quarter. Ingersoll now has $30.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $124.57. About 455,071 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 36.07% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend; 21/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND ENTERS $1B SR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q EPS 48c; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Cont Ops EPS 51c; 11/05/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer; 31/05/2018 – Eurotunnel: World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool and Reduces Environmental Impact; 02/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL RAND SEES EXCEEDING HIGH END OF RANGE ON YEAR EPS; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand Sees Exceeding High End of Ranges for 2018 Revenue, EPS

Among 8 analysts covering Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ingersoll-Rand had 14 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, January 11. The stock of Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Bank of America. The stock of Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, May 1. The company was maintained on Monday, May 6 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 3 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy”. The stock of Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, July 2 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, May 1 with “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold IR shares while 215 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 182.11 million shares or 2.77% less from 187.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Invest Mgmt holds 442,595 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Martingale Asset Management LP accumulated 0.04% or 31,664 shares. Element Cap Management Ltd stated it has 7,761 shares. Lansdowne Prtnrs (Uk) Llp holds 0.63% or 262,918 shares in its portfolio. Cipher Capital Lp reported 78,444 shares. John G Ullman And Assoc Inc reported 91,116 shares. 3,985 are held by Aspen Invest Mgmt Inc. 139 are held by Nuwave Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability. Scopus Asset Management Ltd Partnership owns 406,531 shares or 1.29% of their US portfolio. Cetera Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Colorado-based fund reported 3,661 shares. Citigroup invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Moreover, Cornerstone Advsrs has 0.01% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 550 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw holds 0.06% or 5,600 shares. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Aqr Management Limited Co holds 0.07% or 596,033 shares.

American Century Companies Inc increased Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) stake by 113,076 shares to 11.56M valued at $577.11 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Integer Hldgs Corp stake by 153,505 shares and now owns 533,253 shares. Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) was raised too.

Analysts await Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 10.81% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.85 per share. IR’s profit will be $495.20M for 15.19 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Ingersoll-Rand Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 130.34% EPS growth.

Keyera Corp. operates as an energy midstream firm in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $5.48 billion. The firm operates through Gathering and Processing, and Liquids business units. It has a 22.14 P/E ratio. It owns and operates 15 raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants with approximately 5,000 kilometers to collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components.