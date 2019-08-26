American Century Companies Has Decreased Its Digital Rlty Tr (DLR) Position by $42.98 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Glatfelter (GLT) Valuation Rose, Penn Capital Management Co Has Upped Its Position by $382,186

American Century Companies Inc decreased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR) by 72.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc sold 364,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 139,479 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.60 million, down from 503,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Digital Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $120.72. About 750,500 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Glatfelter (GLT) by 12.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 27,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.91% . The hedge fund held 249,727 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53M, up from 222,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Glatfelter for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $611.77M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $13.85. About 170,625 shares traded. P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) has declined 19.45% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.45% the S&P500. Some Historical GLT News: 11/05/2018 – Glatfelter Presenting at Conference May 22; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 22/03/2018 – Glatfelter Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Glatfelter Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ P H Glatfelter Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLT); 13/03/2018 – Glatfelter Insurance Group Selects OnBase by Hyland to Improve Information Management; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Affms Glatfelter Co. ‘BB+’ Corp Credit Rtg; Otlk Stbl; 01/05/2018 – GLATFELTER 1Q REV. $410.6M, EST. $412.0M; 09/03/2018 Glatfelter Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Glatfelter 1Q Adj EPS 19c

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 17,206 shares to 2,503 shares, valued at $383,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Del Friscos Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) by 262,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,311 shares, and cut its stake in Everi Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Glatfelter Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:GLT – GlobeNewswire” on April 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Glatfelter Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Glatfelter Completes Debt Refinancing in Conjunction with Business Transformation – GlobeNewswire” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Imagine Owning P. H. Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) And Wondering If The 39% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold GLT shares while 32 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 41.49 million shares or 0.59% less from 41.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) for 18,637 shares. Invesco Limited reported 439,931 shares. Hsbc Holdings Plc holds 0% or 17,376 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt, California-based fund reported 2.45 million shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability invested in 851,613 shares. Prudential Fin Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) for 193,035 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 10,467 shares. Carlson Capital Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.3% in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT). Systematic Mgmt Lp reported 556,589 shares. Legal General Gru Public Limited stated it has 103,998 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Franklin Resource Inc has 0.02% invested in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) for 3.23 million shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated accumulated 20,900 shares. Paloma Prtn Management Company holds 10,486 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bluecrest Cap Limited reported 16,735 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 16,808 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $149,225 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Archford Capital Strategies Lc stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Tocqueville Asset Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 4,535 shares. Rafferty Asset Limited Com, New York-based fund reported 47,714 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 12,285 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs has invested 0.1% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Manufacturers Life The has invested 0.04% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 40,431 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Com reported 0.74% stake. First National Bank Of Omaha holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 1,888 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.06% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). 7,800 are owned by Forward Lc. American Int Grp Inc invested in 0.04% or 82,349 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 11,900 shares. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Lc stated it has 0.01% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund, a Oregon-based fund reported 21,625 shares.

More notable recent Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Digital Realty Trust 5.250% PFD SER J declares $0.3281 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Digital Realty: Attractive Valuation In Growing Industry – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s How We Evaluate Digital Realty Trust, Inc.’s (NYSE:DLR) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Business Growth Power Digital Realty Trust’s (NYSE:DLR) Share Price Gain of 105%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $98.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Total S A (NYSE:TOT) by 213,238 shares to 2.58M shares, valued at $143.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gds Hldgs Ltd by 2.73 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.62M shares, and has risen its stake in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED).