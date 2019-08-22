American Century Companies Has Decreased Centurylink (CTL) Position by $1.65 Million; Shares Rose; Signet Jewelers Limited Shs (SIG) Shareholder Grace & White Increased Stake

Grace & White Inc increased its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited Shs (SIG) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc bought 28,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.18% . The institutional investor held 254,530 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.91 million, up from 225,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Signet Jewelers Limited Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $709.28 million market cap company. The stock increased 9.24% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $13.59. About 2.73 million shares traded or 42.65% up from the average. Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) has declined 70.57% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SIG News: 15/05/2018 – Abrams Bison Investments LLC Exits Position in Signet; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 02/05/2018 – SIGNET REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE; 14/03/2018 – Signet Jewelers 4Q EPS $5.24; 20/03/2018 – BLUE NILE’S ZIMMERMAN PREVIOUSLY WITH SIGNET’S ZALE JEWELERS; 22/05/2018 – Signet Jewelers Ltd. Shines With Alliance Data’s Conversant And Epsilon, Signs Expansion Agreement For Digital Marketing Platform; 15/05/2018 – SRS Investment Management LLC Exits Position in Signet; 14/03/2018 – Signet Jewelers 4Q Net $351.3M; 14/03/2018 – Signet Jewelers Adds Sharon L. McCollam and Nancy Reardon to Bd; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS LTD – PROVIDES FISCAL 2019 GUIDANCE FOR, TOTAL SALES OF $5.9 BILLION -$6.1 BILLION, GAAP DILUTED EPS OF $0.00 – $0.60

American Century Companies Inc decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 28.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc sold 149,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 371,864 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.46 million, down from 521,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $11.55. About 5.37M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 27/03/2018 – CenturyLink Controller David D. Cole to Step Down April 8; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – FIBERLIGHT IS SEEKING AN AMENDMENT TO ITS $255 MLN SENIOR DEBT FACILITY WITH COBANK; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT 16% OF REVENUE; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Propos; 03/04/2018 – CenturyLink takes cyber intelligence to the next level with expanded view of threatscape; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Telecom and Utilities Adds CenturyLink; 03/05/2018 – CenturyLink to participate in J.P. Morgan investor conference

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $98.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc (NYSE:HTH) by 96,788 shares to 1.38M shares, valued at $25.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caci Intl Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 46,699 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,610 shares, and has risen its stake in Marten Trans Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.05 million activity. 20,000 shares were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL, worth $196,600 on Wednesday, May 22. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $491,480 was made by STOREY JEFFREY K on Thursday, May 23. 15,000 shares were bought by Dev Indraneel, worth $147,155 on Thursday, May 23. The insider Chilton Kevin P. bought $24,608. 10,000 shares valued at $109,192 were bought by PERRY HARVEY P on Wednesday, May 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain reported 0% stake. Creative Planning invested in 122,245 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va owns 0.06% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 16,177 shares. American Century Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 371,864 shares. 3.74 million are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust. Northern owns 10.70 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer & Inc invested in 374,646 shares. Karpas Strategies Limited Company accumulated 2.18% or 431,560 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Fukoku Mutual Life holds 0.01% or 3,892 shares. Raymond James holds 940,178 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Proshare Advisors Llc invested in 0.03% or 386,069 shares. Adage Gru Lc invested in 0.03% or 1.16M shares. 15.27 million were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership. Asset Mngmt One Company Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 593,928 shares.

