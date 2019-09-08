American Century Companies Has Cut Position in Las Vegas Sands (LVS) by $38.33 Million; Lyondellbasell Inds (LYB) Shareholder Ajo LP Has Decreased Position by $134.88 Million

American Century Companies Inc decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 35.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc sold 638,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 1.18 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.67 million, down from 1.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $56.19. About 3.70M shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Sells Pennsylvania Casino to Native American Tribe for $1.3 Billion; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS AGREES TO $1.3B SALE OF SANDS BETHLEHEM; 07/05/2018 – Sands China Team Member Wins Las Vegas Sands’ Global Citizenship Award

Ajo Lp decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Inds (LYB) by 92.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp sold 1.61 million shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 131,070 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.02 million, down from 1.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Inds for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $78.05. About 2.41M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 08/03/2018 – $480 Million Octane lmprover Market – Global Forecasts to 2022: Key Players are Valero Renewables Fuels, Dorf Ketal Fuels, LyondellBasell Industries, BP & BASF – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell: Transaction Is Expected to Close in the 2H of 2018; 26/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Reports Operational Snag at Houston Refinery; 22/03/2018 – LyondellBasell’s Houston Refinery Marks 100th Anniversary; 21/03/2018 – LYB GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A. SCHULMAN; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 20/03/2018 – PlasticsNewsEuro: LyondellBasell and SUEZ establish plastics recycling JV; 26/03/2018 – ALL LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY UNITS RESTARTED AFTER SUNDAY STEAM OUTAGE; 21/03/2018 – FTC Grants Early Termination of Antitrust Waiting Period for LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulma

Analysts await Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, up 1.30% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.77 per share. LVS’s profit will be $593.38M for 18.01 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Las Vegas Sands Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $98.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) by 17,239 shares to 955,973 shares, valued at $114.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) by 172,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.62M shares, and has risen its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold LVS shares while 150 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 267.43 million shares or 0.96% less from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Newport Asia Lc holds 1.92M shares. Steinberg Asset invested in 15,217 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, a Sweden-based fund reported 3,558 shares. Oppenheimer And invested 0.07% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Jefferies Gp Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 7,300 shares. Moors & Cabot owns 0.05% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 12,632 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc has 4,887 shares. Salem Counselors invested in 322 shares. Huntington Savings Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). 1.11 million are held by Millennium Management Ltd Liability. Tiaa Cref Invest Lc invested in 1.98 million shares or 0.09% of the stock. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Co has 50 shares. Barr E S And Com holds 24,242 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Barclays Public Ltd Co reported 316,660 shares.

Analysts await LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.80 earnings per share, down 5.41% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.96 per share. LYB’s profit will be $936.04M for 6.97 P/E if the $2.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.75 actual earnings per share reported by LyondellBasell Industries N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.82% EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $57.54 million activity. Patel Bhavesh V. bought $498,873 worth of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) on Friday, August 23.

