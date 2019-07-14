American Century Companies Has Cut Its Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Holding by $46.51 Million as Share Value Declined; Prescott Group Capital Management Trimmed Its Cpi Aerostructures (CVU) Stake as Share Price Rose

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cpi Aerostructures Inc (CVU) by 74.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 279,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 95,308 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $620,000, down from 375,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cpi Aerostructures Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.60M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.75. About 22,598 shares traded. CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEMKT:CVU) has declined 31.68% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.11% the S&P500. Some Historical CVU News: 16/05/2018 – CPI Aerostructures Receives Additional Purchase Orders for T-38C Aircraft Modification Kits; 22/03/2018 – CPI Aerostructures Sees FY18 Rev $92.0M-$96.0M; 22/03/2018 – CPI AEROSTRUCTURES INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 15/05/2018 – CPI AEROSTRUCTURES INC – AT QTR-END, TOTAL BACKLOG AT $373.3 MLN WITH MULTI-YEAR DEFENSE CONTRACTS COMPRISING 78%; 22/03/2018 – CPI Aerostructures To Acquire Welding Metallurgy, Inc; 16/05/2018 – CPI Aerostructures Has to Date Received Five Orders Totaling $18.1 M Under Potential $49 M Contract; 07/03/2018 CPI AEROSTRUCTURES INC – CONTRACT AMENDMENT EXTENDS PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE BY ONE YEAR; 22/03/2018 – CPI AEROSTRUCTURES INC CVU.A SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $92 MLN TO $96 MLN; 22/03/2018 – CPI Aerostructures 4Q Rev $23.8M; 22/03/2018 – CPI AEROSTRUCTURES TO BUY WELDING METALLURGY FOR $9.0M IN CASH

American Century Companies Inc decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 15.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc sold 108,157 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 575,790 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248.00M, down from 683,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $4.53 during the last trading session, reaching $469.73. About 418,661 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 11/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on May 22, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $14.95 TO $15.45; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Net $250.1M; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Celebrates The Power Of Paint By Transforming More Than 200 Community Spaces; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 16/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED NET SALES INCREASED 43.6% IN QUARTER TO A RECORD $3.97 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees FY EPS $14.95-EPS $15.45

More notable recent CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CPI Aerostructures Receives $3.8 Million Contract Amendment From Bell Helicopter for AH-1Z Viper Helicopter Components – GlobeNewswire” on March 07, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CPI Aerostructures Awarded Multi-Year Contract by Lockheed Martin for F-16V Structural Assemblies – GlobeNewswire” published on February 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CPI Aerostructures to Participate at the Noble Financial Capital Markets’ Fifteenth Annual Investor Conference – GlobeNewswire” on January 18, 2019. More interesting news about CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CPI Aerostructures Announces Orders for HIRSS Module Assemblies From Sikorsky for UH-60 Black Hawk Helicopters – GlobeNewswire” published on October 01, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CPI Aerostructures WMI Subsidiary Receives $700000 Order From U.S. Air Force Materiel Command for Electrical Relay Boxes for A-10 Aircraft – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sherwin-Williams: Progressing Nicely Following Valspar Merger – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Still Waiting For Sherwin-Williams To Pull Back – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Metlife Inc (MET) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: The Home Depot vs. Sherwin-Williams – The Motley Fool” published on April 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Are Soaring on Wednesday – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 19, 2019.