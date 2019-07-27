American Century Companies Has Cut Crane Co (CR) Position as Market Value Rose; Facebook (FB) Stock Price Rose While Atria Investments Has Increased Position by $1.68 Million

American Century Companies Inc decreased its stake in Crane Co (CR) by 16.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc sold 23,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 118,990 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.07M, down from 142,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Crane Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $85.97. About 296,057 shares traded. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 0.71% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 23/04/2018 – CRANE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.31, EST. $1.27; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Sees 2018 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.95; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q EPS $1.13; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO – AEROSPACE & ELECTRONICS ORDER BACKLOG WAS $381 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, $374 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Raises 2018 EPS Vie; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.95; 29/05/2018 – Crane Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Jun. 5-6; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co: Off to ‘Solid Start’ and Continues to ‘Pursue Opportunities That Could Provide Further Upside’; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.52 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court Declines to Hear Crane Co.’s Appeal of Missouri Appellate Court Ruling

Atria Investments Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 18.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc bought 10,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,984 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.67 million, up from 53,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $570.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43M shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – @jimcramer has a suggestion for Facebook: The company should hire a special counsel to investigate its data leak scandal to show it has nothing to hide. via @cnbctech; 05/04/2018 – RowOne® Partners with Netsertive to Increase Sales and Visibility through Social Media Engagement; 22/03/2018 – British police remove cordons around Cambridge Analytica’s London HQ; 08/04/2018 – Facebook Suspends Data Firm Cubeyou in Wake of Privacy Scandal; 21/03/2018 – The Cambridge Analytica data scandal is “Facebook’s responsibility,” says U.K. parliament member Damian Collins; 23/03/2018 – The Information’s 411 – Ich Bin Ein Facebook Reporter; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Walden: Greg Walden presses Facebook CEO on personal data protection online; 08/05/2018 – David Cochrane: EXCLUSIVE by @ciaraobrien: Facebook announces ban on foreign-funded advertisements aimed at #8thre; 13/03/2018 – GLOBAL MARKETS-Tech losses sink Wall St, oil falls on U.S. production fears; 03/05/2018 – Flyt Brings Messenger Payments to Hospitality with Facebook

More notable recent Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Crane Raises Acquisition Offer For Circor – Benzinga” on July 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Lower Start On Wall Street – Benzinga” published on July 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Crane Co. Reports Second Quarter Results – Business Wire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “CIRCOR (CIR) Board Unanimously Rejects Crane’s (CR) Revised Unsolicited Tender Offer – StreetInsider.com” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 22, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold CR shares while 95 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 36.61 million shares or 1.29% less from 37.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Co reported 13,073 shares. Ent Fincl Services has 0% invested in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 190 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 43,412 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Tocqueville Asset Lp holds 82,400 shares. Origin Asset Mngmt Llp invested in 0.64% or 90,600 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.04% or 36,482 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Services Advisors holds 0.01% or 14,472 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Lc has invested 0.05% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Moreover, Alliancebernstein LP has 0.04% invested in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 750,296 shares. Elk Creek Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 5,090 shares. Regions Fincl invested in 576 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.02% or 12,580 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $179,717 activity. TULLIS JAMES L L had bought 2,000 shares worth $154,767.

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $98.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) by 17,239 shares to 955,973 shares, valued at $114.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc by 418,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.41 million shares, and has risen its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO).

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $2.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 3,090 shares to 2,661 shares, valued at $401,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (MTUM) by 20,051 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,244 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $3.19 million activity. Another trade for 4,761 shares valued at $788,374 was sold by Wehner David M.. The insider Cox Christopher K sold $795,000.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebookâ€™s Libra Surrenders to Authority – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Blue-Chip Tech Stocks to Buy Following Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Weekly Market Preview: Tech Earnings Grabs The Spotlight (FB, TSLA, AMZN, SBUX, GOOGL) – Nasdaq” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook: Hype Vs. Real Factors – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook (FB) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Up on User Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.