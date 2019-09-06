American Century Companies Has Boosted Its Paychex (PAYX) Stake by $18.69 Million; Menta Capital Lowered Position in Career Education (CECO) by $549,904 as Market Valuation Rose

American Century Companies Inc increased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 16.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc bought 233,632 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 1.65M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.61M, up from 1.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $83.8. About 1.38M shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 02/05/2018 – Paychex Introduces Paychex Promise, an Innovative Solution to Help Growing Businesses; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.53, REV VIEW $3.36 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Service Revenue Up About 2%; 29/05/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59 Percent; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO GROW APPROXIMATELY 7%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paychex Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYX); 27/03/2018 – Lower Tax Rate Boosts Case for Corporate Bonds Over Munis — Paychex CFO; 30/04/2018 – Paychex: Pamela Joseph Elected to Board; 29/05/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59; 12/04/2018 – Paychex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research

Menta Capital Llc decreased its stake in Career Education Corp (CECO) by 58.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc sold 34,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.41% . The hedge fund held 24,240 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $400,000, down from 58,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Career Education Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $20.4. About 397,574 shares traded. Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) has risen 4.06% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.06% the S&P500. Some Historical CECO News: 02/05/2018 – Career Education 1Q Rev $148.1M; 02/05/2018 – Career Education 1Q EPS 25c; 23/04/2018 – Arkansas DoH: Career Education & Workforce Development Board; 22/04/2018 – DJ Career Education Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CECO); 17/05/2018 – Career Education 30.9% Owned by Hedge Funds; 24/04/2018 – Career Education Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Education Realty Trust — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results; 26/04/2018 – The Keystone School to Offer Postsecondary Career Education Program; 16/04/2018 A&G Realty Partners Launches Healthcare Property Division; 14/05/2018 – West Covina Welcomes New Career Training Re

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $98.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advanced Disp Svcs Inc Del by 15,718 shares to 325,674 shares, valued at $9.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 202,713 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 989,036 shares, and cut its stake in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX).

More notable recent Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Income Investors Look At Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Before Its Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Paychex (PAYX) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Paychex Featured on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in 2019 – PRNewswire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Paychex (PAXY) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on March 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Paychex cut on weakening employment environment – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Oak Capital Ltd Com holds 1.02% or 20,305 shares. 84,700 are held by Prospector Prtnrs Limited Liability. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corp has invested 0.02% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 0.09% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 83,028 shares. M&T Comml Bank has 166,216 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.07% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Amalgamated Bank reported 48,176 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management holds 2.32 million shares. Georgia-based Synovus Fincl has invested 0% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). 181 were reported by Kistler. Amp Cap Investors Ltd reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 34,400 shares. Bb&T owns 18,943 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama has 148,812 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold CECO shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 56.00 million shares or 2.88% more from 54.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) for 153,660 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) for 93,032 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo Com Mn has 0% invested in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO). Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 23,973 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wedge Management L Lp Nc owns 12,435 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) for 104,838 shares. Voya Investment Management Limited Liability Company owns 92,062 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 23,947 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 2,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Element Limited Liability accumulated 24,082 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 0% in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO). Rbf Capital Ltd Liability reported 40,000 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Us Bancshares De owns 11,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO). First Mercantile Trust has invested 0.11% in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO).

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $228.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global Med Reit Inc by 45,340 shares to 83,249 shares, valued at $818,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 6,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,760 shares, and has risen its stake in National Instrs Corp (NASDAQ:NATI).

Analysts await Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.25 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.25 per share. CECO’s profit will be $17.52 million for 20.40 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Career Education Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.90% negative EPS growth.