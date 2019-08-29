American Century Companies Decreased Holding in Umb Finl (UMBF) by $16.27 Million as Stock Price Declined; Scopus Asset Management LP Maintains Stake in Caterpillar Del (CAT)

American Century Companies Inc decreased its stake in Umb Finl Corp (UMBF) by 7.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc sold 254,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.90% . The institutional investor held 2.94M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $188.38M, down from 3.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Umb Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $61.11. About 121,782 shares traded. UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) has declined 4.22% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.22% the S&P500. Some Historical UMBF News: 22/04/2018 – DJ UMB Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UMBF); 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial Corporation Reports First Quarter Income from Continuing Operations of $57.5 Million or $1.15 per diluted share; 16/03/2018 Marquette Transportation Finance Renewed as ATA Featured Product Provider; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial Average Total Assets for 1Q Were $20.7 Billion; 21/05/2018 – UMB Financial at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial 1Q Cont Ops EPS $1.15; 24/04/2018 – UMB FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.15; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial 1Q Net $56.8M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in UMB Financial; 09/05/2018 – UMB Fund Services Partners with FUSE Research Network to Release Second Annual Comprehensive Report on Unlisted Closed-End

Scopus Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 330% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopus Asset Management Lp bought 165,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The hedge fund held 215,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.13 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopus Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $114.86. About 3.08 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 12/03/2018 – Caterpillar Foundation Launches Value of Water Campaign to Help its Partners Address Poverty; 10/04/2018 – Caterpillar at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 05/04/2018 – China signals tough stance on trade as U.S. officials push talks; 25/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Definitive Proxy Statement; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: CATERPILLAR EU STAGE V ENGINES SET HIGH STANDARDS; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.75-$8.75; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – ASIA/PACIFIC MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL UP 33%; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – APPROVED 2018 CASH ANNUAL INCENTIVE PLAN AWARD WITH TARGET VALUE OF 115 PCT OF BONFIELD’S BASE SALARY, PRO-RATED BASED ON START DATE; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR NAMES ANDREW BONFIELD CFO; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES WORLD UP 28%

Scopus Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.64B and $3.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Connections Inc by 197,000 shares to 35,988 shares, valued at $3.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE) by 1.08M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 700,000 shares, and cut its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Fincl holds 0.11% or 20,838 shares in its portfolio. Northstar Gru has 3,185 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Co reported 11,935 shares. Fernwood Invest Ltd Com reported 4,564 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.01% or 26,133 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Ridge Management has invested 0.07% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). California-based Mechanics Bancorp Department has invested 0.15% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Legal And General Gru Plc invested in 0.26% or 3.40 million shares. Mount Vernon Md, Maryland-based fund reported 2,026 shares. Intact Management invested in 37,400 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Lc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Reilly Fin Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Bluestein R H Co has 293,394 shares for 2.17% of their portfolio. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability accumulated 4,965 shares. Argi Serv Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3,698 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold UMBF shares while 59 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 41.95 million shares or 3.55% less from 43.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 4,962 shares. Pinebridge Lp holds 48 shares. Sei Invs Commerce invested in 0.02% or 74,927 shares. Federated Invsts Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 20,096 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) for 48,360 shares. Captrust Fin Advsrs reported 0% of its portfolio in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). Bancshares Of America Corporation De stated it has 317,493 shares. North Star Inv Management reported 0.01% in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). Synovus Financial Corporation has 59 shares. Meritage Portfolio Mngmt invested 0.2% of its portfolio in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). Citigroup holds 0% or 15,624 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Llc reported 21 shares. Champlain Inv Prtnrs Limited Liability Com invested 0.84% of its portfolio in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). Manufacturers Life The owns 100,007 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0% of its portfolio in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF).

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $98.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 23,466 shares to 2.51 million shares, valued at $482.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFV) by 12,780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 306,554 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.