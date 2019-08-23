American Century Companies Decreased City Office Reit (CIO) Position by $1.86 Million as Share Price Rose; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Selz Capital Boosted Stake by $4.09 Million

Selz Capital Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 25.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 11,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.12 million, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $870.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $46.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1759.51. About 2.75 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/05/2018 – Kroger Beefs Up Amazon Response With $200 Million Meal-Kit Deal; 30/05/2018 – The Future of Amazon’s Board (Video); 03/04/2018 – TRUMP REPEATS CLAIM THAT AMAZON ‘COSTING THE UNITED STATES POST OFFICE MASSIVE AMOUNTS OF MONEY,’ CITES ‘MANY BILLIONS OF DOLLARS’ -TWEET; 07/03/2018 – VentureBeat: Amazon joins $61 million investment into smart thermostat company Ecobee; 09/05/2018 – Amazon is working with Lennar to demo model homes that can be controlled by Alexa; 03/04/2018 – Trump claims Amazon is taking advantage of the US Postal Service; 05/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Greenlights Lorena, a Docuseries from Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw; 10/05/2018 – Sears to Sell Tires on Amazon; 17/04/2018 – Marriott Wants to Be the Amazon of Travel With New Marketplace; 01/05/2018 – NEW: Amazon is planning more Whole Foods benefits for its Prime members, sources tell CNBC

American Century Companies Inc decreased its stake in City Office Reit Inc (CIO) by 88.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc sold 169,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.75% . The institutional investor held 21,312 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $241,000, down from 190,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in City Office Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $531.47 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.4. About 275,497 shares traded. City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) has declined 1.82% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CIO News: 09/03/2018 City Office REIT Announces Sale of Washington Group Plaza Property for $86.5 Million; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q Net $47.1M; 21/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces Dividends for First Quarter 2018; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC QTRLY CORE FFO $0.28 PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE; 19/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces New $250 Million Unsecured Credit Facility; 01/05/2018 – City Office REIT Company Marketing Set By Janney for May. 8; 19/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces New C$250 M Unsecured Credit Facility; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY INCREASES COMPANY’S BORROWING CAPACITY TO $250 MLN; 04/04/2018 – NJ Governor: Governor Murphy Announces That Ørsted Will Establish Atlantic City Office and Begin Local Hiring; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE OF MARCH 2022

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62M and $523.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entertain Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 288,800 shares to 878,200 shares, valued at $7.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 33,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,500 shares, and cut its stake in Oxford Lane Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXLC).

