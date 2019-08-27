American Century Companies Decreased By $2.37 Million Its Compania De Minas Buenaventu (BVN) Position; Ejf Capital Boosted Its Peapack (PGC) Holding

American Century Companies Inc decreased Compania De Minas Buenaventu (BVN) stake by 20.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American Century Companies Inc sold 139,600 shares as Compania De Minas Buenaventu (BVN)’s stock declined 3.48%. The American Century Companies Inc holds 536,600 shares with $9.27 million value, down from 676,200 last quarter. Compania De Minas Buenaventu now has $3.85B valuation. The stock increased 4.05% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $15.14. About 320,231 shares traded. CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) has risen 11.40% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BVN News: 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura Announces the Appointment of Juan Carlos Ortiz as Vice Pres of Ops; 30/05/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura seeks deal with Southern on copper project; 26/04/2018 – Minas Buenaventura 1Q EPS 11c; 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $173.7M; 14/05/2018 – Buenaventura files Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA `ALWAYS ALERT TO OPPORTUNITIES’ OUTSIDE PERU; 26/04/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura says first-quarter net profit slid 60 pct

Ejf Capital Llc increased Peapack (PGC) stake by 170.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ejf Capital Llc acquired 27,672 shares as Peapack (PGC)’s stock rose 0.04%. The Ejf Capital Llc holds 43,864 shares with $1.15 million value, up from 16,192 last quarter. Peapack now has $530.96 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $27.29. About 54,892 shares traded. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) has declined 14.83% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PGC News: 27/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Reports a Strong First Quarter and Declares Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo; 16/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Brydget Falk-Drigan as Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer

Analysts await CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, up 450.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. BVN’s profit will be $35.55 million for 27.04 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 180.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Update: CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas BuenaventuraA (NYSE:BVN) Stock Gained 24% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Juniorminingnetwork.com published: “Buenaventura Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – Junior Mining Network” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On AECOM (ACM)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

American Century Companies Inc increased Cvr Energy Inc (NYSE:CVI) stake by 253,692 shares to 952,265 valued at $39.23M in 2019Q1. It also upped Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) stake by 25,484 shares and now owns 307,292 shares. Alphabet Inc was raised too.

Ejf Capital Llc decreased Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) stake by 302,539 shares to 229,663 valued at $10.43M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Guaranty Fed Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:GFED) stake by 96,711 shares and now owns 100,000 shares. First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN) was reduced too.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $13,678 activity. DeBel Richard bought $13,678 worth of stock.