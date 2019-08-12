American Century Companies Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Stake; Security Capital Research & Management Has Decreased By $5.23 Million Its Coresite Rlty (COR) Position

Security Capital Research & Management Inc decreased Coresite Rlty Corp (COR) stake by 6.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Security Capital Research & Management Inc sold 48,900 shares as Coresite Rlty Corp (COR)’s stock declined 6.13%. The Security Capital Research & Management Inc holds 653,520 shares with $69.94M value, down from 702,420 last quarter. Coresite Rlty Corp now has $4.06B valuation. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $110.09. About 115,746 shares traded. CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has declined 7.27% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.27% the S&P500. Some Historical COR News: 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty Sees FY EPS $2.15-EPS $2.27; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – ENTERED INTO A NEW FIVE-YEAR, $150 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY; 26/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $5.01 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – PROCEEDS OF NEW TERM LOAN TO BE USED TO PAY DOWN PORTION OF CURRENT REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BALANCE; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q Rev $129.6M; 14/03/2018 – NANOG Appoints Edward McNair As Its New Executive Director; 24/05/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 21/04/2018 – DJ CoreSite Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COR); 24/04/2018 – Nuveen Global Infrastructure Adds CoreSite Realty; 07/03/2018 CoreSite Announces Availability of VMware Cloud on AWS in Four Markets

American Century Companies Inc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 2.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American Century Companies Inc sold 490,858 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The American Century Companies Inc holds 17.46M shares with $2.06 billion value, down from 17.95M last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $135.79. About 15.62M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Secure Channels Inc. to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 30/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Signs Agreement to Acquire Exeter Township Wastewater System; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS ‘l’VE BEEN SURPRISED THAT THE RATE OF DECLINE HAS NOT MODERATED’ IN NEWSPAPERS; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $7.90B; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY & MICROSOFT IN STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 30/04/2018 – Cyren Announces Enhanced Security through Microsoft Office 365 Integration; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier: Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now’; 25/04/2018 – Document Security Systems, Inc. VP of Research & Development David Wicker to Host RIT Document Security & Packaging Technology Workshop; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES PANOS PANAY CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER/DEVICES; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT IS SAID TO PLAN LOW-COST TABLET LINE TO RIVAL IPAD

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

American Century Companies Inc increased Pinnacle West Cap Corp (NYSE:PNW) stake by 654,505 shares to 3.64 million valued at $347.83 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) stake by 865,862 shares and now owns 1.46M shares. Nomad Foods Ltd was raised too.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft had 29 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, July 19. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $15500 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $132 target in Friday, April 12 report. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Underperform”. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform” on Thursday, April 25. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $14500 target in Thursday, April 25 report. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $15200 target in Thursday, April 25 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight” rating.

Analysts await CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. COR’s profit will be $47.59 million for 21.34 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by CoreSite Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.57% EPS growth.

