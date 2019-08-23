American Century Companies Continues to Hold Position in Yamana Gold (AUY); Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Shareholder Klingenstein Fields & Co Lifted Stake by $9.01 Million

American Century Companies Inc increased its stake in Yamana Gold Inc (AUY) by 247.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc bought 1.26 million shares as the company’s stock rose 36.57% . The institutional investor held 1.76 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.60M, up from 506,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Yamana Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.32. About 9.58 million shares traded. Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) has declined 4.84% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.84% the S&P500. Some Historical AUY News: 12/04/2018 – SANDSTORM – YAMANA EXAMINING POTENTIAL PLANT EXPANSION AT CHAPADA MINE THAT WOULD INCREASE PROCESSING RATE TO OF UP TO 32 MTPA; 02/05/2018 – YAMANA GOLD 1Q REV. $449.7M, EST. $462.5M; 15/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Yamana Gold 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 09/04/2018 – Yamana Gold Provides Notice of First Quarter 2018 Results Release and Annual Meeting; 25/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Filing of Early Warning Report in Connection With Closing of Leagold’s Acquisition of Brio Gold; 02/05/2018 – Yamana Gold 1Q Rev $449.7M; 13/04/2018 – MIRASOL RESOURCES SAYS YAMANA GOLD TO END GORBEA JOINT VENTURE; 29/03/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Completion of $162.5 Million Sale of Exploration Properties, and Filing of Technical Reports for Chapada and El Peñón; 16/05/2018 – YAMANA AFFIRMS 2018 TO 2020 CERRO MORO PRODUCTION VIEWS

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 87.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc bought 102,361 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 218,894 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.35M, up from 116,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $103.29. About 1.27 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM REMAINS CONFIDENT OF GETTING NXP APPROVAL IN CHINA; 14/05/2018 – China to Reopen Review of Qualcomm’s NXP Takeover Proposal -Bloomberg; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm is said to meet with China regulators in push to clear $44 billion NXP deal; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm re-elects 10 existing directors to board at annual meeting; 27/05/2018 – QUALCOMM TO MEET CHINA REGULATORS THIS WEEK ON NXP DEAL: RTRS; 25/05/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET JUNE 8; 23/03/2018 – AVGO, QCOM, NXPI: Qualcomm said all 10 of its Director nominees have been re-elected to the Qualcomm Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ANNOUNCED RENEWED CLEARANCE FROM FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION UNDER HART-SCOTT-RODINO (HSR) ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT OF 1976; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS QUALCOMM’S OPERATING MARGIN TARGET OF 40% AND F19 EPS GUIDANCE OF $6.75-$7.50 IS AGGRESSIVE; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Tender Offer for NXP to March 16

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $98.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Granite Pt Mtg Tr Inc by 63,782 shares to 192,903 shares, valued at $3.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 134,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.59M shares, and cut its stake in Workiva Inc.

