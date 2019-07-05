American Century Companies Boosted Credicorp LTD (BAP) Stake By $7.44 Million; Walthausen & Company Has Trimmed Its Community Bank Systems (CBU) Position

American Century Companies Inc increased Credicorp Ltd (BAP) stake by 4.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American Century Companies Inc acquired 31,125 shares as Credicorp Ltd (BAP)’s stock declined 9.89%. The American Century Companies Inc holds 742,991 shares with $178.28M value, up from 711,866 last quarter. Credicorp Ltd now has $18.80 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.38% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $238. About 274,604 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 4.31% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 03/05/2018 – PERU HOLDING COMPANY CREDICORP BAP.N REPORTS 1 BLN SOLES ($305 MLN) IN NET PROFIT IN FIRST QUARTER; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q NET INCOME PEN1.04B; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD SAYS NOTIFIES THAT ITS CEO, WALTER BAYLY, HAD A CORONARY EVENT DURING WEEKEND; 07/05/2018 – CREDICORP CREDICORP CONTINUES REORGANIZING UNITS IN PERU; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO HAD CORONARY EVENT OVER THE WEEKEND; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: Bayly ‘Should Fully Recover Within Two Weeks’; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q LOANS PEN100.57B; 27/03/2018 Credicorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s Earnings Release and Conference Call 1Q18; 07/05/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp continues reorganizing its subsidiaries in Peru

Walthausen & Company decreased Community Bank Systems Inc (CBU) stake by 22.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Walthausen & Company sold 33,680 shares as Community Bank Systems Inc (CBU)’s stock rose 2.18%. The Walthausen & Company holds 117,894 shares with $7.05 million value, down from 151,574 last quarter. Community Bank Systems Inc now has $3.36 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $65.9. About 31,977 shares traded. Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) has risen 7.58% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CBU News: 24/04/2018 – Community Bank System 1Q Net $40.1M; 24/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $84.6 MLN VS $67.3 MLN; 23/03/2018 – Community Bank System Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Community Bank System 1Q EPS 78c; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – JOSEPH SUTARIS HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO OF COMPANY AND BANK, SUCCEEDING SCOTT KINGSLEY; 08/03/2018 Community Bank System Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Community Bank Announces the Conversion of Progressive Bank Offices During the Weekend of May 18th; 08/05/2018 – Community Bank System Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC CBU.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM 455 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – SCOTT KINGSLEY HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND COO EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018

More notable recent Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp to acquire microfinance bank Bancompartir in Colombia – GlobeNewswire” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp announces the resignation of the Investor Relations Officer (IRO) – GlobeNewswire” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Financial Sector Update for 07/01/2019: BX,GS,JKHY,BAP,DB – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Understated Factors To Consider Before Investing In Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

American Century Companies Inc decreased Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX) stake by 82,852 shares to 686,917 valued at $169.04M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I (NASDAQ:EIGI) stake by 150,460 shares and now owns 609,087 shares. Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI) was reduced too.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $706,076 activity. TRYNISKI MARK E sold $706,076 worth of stock.

Analysts await Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.79 EPS, down 12.22% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.9 per share. CBU’s profit will be $40.24M for 20.85 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Community Bank System, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.06% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Investigate Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) At US$65.63? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Shareholders Are Loving Community Bank System, Inc.’s (NYSE:CBU) 2.4% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Community Bank System Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – PRNewswire” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About FirstService Corporation (FSV) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Ardagh Group S.A. (ARD) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.