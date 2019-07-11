American Century Companies Boosted Compass Minerals Intl (CMP) Stake by $1.98 Million; Share Value Rose; As Coca (KO) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Cadinha & Co Has Cut by $529,460 Its Holding

Cadinha & Co Llc decreased its stake in Coca (KO) by 24.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc sold 11,510 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,050 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, down from 46,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $52.04. About 8.24 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 16/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED JORGE GARDUÑO, PRESIDENT OF COCA-COLA JAPAN, AS A NOMINEE DIRECTOR OF COCA-COLA CO ON COCA-COLA AMATIL BOARD; 02/04/2018 – CyprusStockwatch: Coca-Cola Rethinks PR Agency Roster; 06/03/2018 – Daily Mail: Worker at canning factory supplying Coca-Cola, Carlsberg and Monster energy drinks is marched off premises after; 09/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Report: Coca-Cola, Turner unhappy with Grant Hill over Mountain Dew ad; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY SPARKLING SOFT DRINKS UNIT CASE VOLUMES GREW 4% FOR THE QUARTER; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Coca-Cola’s Aa3/P-1 Ratings; Outlook Changed To Negative; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Rev $7.6B; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINAL NON-BINDING AGREEMENT WILL COMPLETE REFRANCHISING OF COMPANY-OWNED BOTTLING OPERATIONS IN NORTH AMERICA; 20/03/2018 – Monster Beverage Extends Agreement With Coca-Cola on Monster Board Seats to June 2019

American Century Companies Inc increased its stake in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (CMP) by 376.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc bought 36,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,350 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52 million, up from 9,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Compass Minerals Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $52.19. About 206,238 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 20.78% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $370,167 activity. On Thursday, March 28 GRANT RICHARD S bought $105,080 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) or 2,000 shares. $104,400 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) shares were bought by Fischer Valdemar L. Standen James D. bought $36,019 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) on Monday, May 13. The insider Reece Joseph E bought $53,510.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold CMP shares while 54 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 30.31 million shares or 2.80% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 113 are held by Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. Arizona State Retirement System invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). State Street Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 1.77M shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs, a Iowa-based fund reported 11,640 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corp owns 0.02% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 8,488 shares. Federated Invsts Pa has 0% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). First Personal Services, a North Carolina-based fund reported 3,427 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 99,916 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Com reported 0% stake. Trust Department Mb Savings Bank N A has invested 0% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Cubic Asset Llc reported 66,805 shares stake. Northern Tru has 544,451 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Geode Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 2,231 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP).

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $98.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hamilton Lane Inc by 37,497 shares to 131,638 shares, valued at $5.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 105,674 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.01 million shares, and cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity.

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64M and $510.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 37,209 shares to 181,856 shares, valued at $18.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 12,688 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,530 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Charles Corp (NYSE:SCHW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Matrix Asset Advsr Inc Ny holds 36,905 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisors Lc reported 128,837 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Umb Savings Bank N A Mo reported 0.19% stake. Keystone Planning accumulated 157,481 shares. Credit Agricole S A, a France-based fund reported 33,393 shares. Bancshares Of America De holds 51.85M shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Stack Financial Incorporated stated it has 323,549 shares or 1.82% of all its holdings. Cannell Peter B Com reported 0.55% stake. Fiduciary Financial Serv Of The Southwest Tx has 31,088 shares. Commerce Comml Bank holds 574,499 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Linscomb And Williams holds 33,388 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. 22,600 are held by Fundx Investment Gru Ltd Liability. California-based Rh Dinel Counsel Incorporated has invested 2.22% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Moreover, Advsr Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Kidder Stephen W accumulated 19,225 shares or 0.37% of the stock.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.61 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.64B for 20.98 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.17% EPS growth.