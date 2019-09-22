American Capital Management Trimmed Medidata Solutions (MDSO) Position by $1.09 Million; As Conns (CONN) Market Valuation Declined, Falcon Point Capital Has Raised Stake

American Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Medidata Solutions (MDSO) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc sold 12,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 686,719 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.16 million, down from 698,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Medidata Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $91.75. About 425,885 shares traded. Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) has risen 26.15% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.15% the S&P500. Some Historical MDSO News: 23/05/2018 – Major Cancer Center Further Advances Oncology Research by Integrating Genomic Data Into Medidata’s eClinical Platform; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA 1Q REV. $149.2M, EST. $146.7M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Medidata Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDSO); 28/03/2018 – Life Science Leaders Gather at Medidata NEXT Basel and Frankfurt to Examine New Opportunities to Improve Clinical Development and Better Patient Lives; 03/05/2018 – Medidata’s Melinda Pautsch Named a “Rising Star” by the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association; 11/05/2018 – Fiera Capital Adds TripAdvisor, Exits Medidata: 13F; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS INC – REMAINING 2018 ADJUSTED SUBSCRIPTION BACKLOG AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $370 MLN, AN INCREASE OF $51 MLN COMPARED WITH YEAR AGO; 24/04/2018 – Life Science Leaders Discuss Future of Drug Development at Medidata NEXT London; 03/04/2018 – Australia NHMRC Clinical Trials Centre Partners with Medidata to Digitize Cancer Research; 08/05/2018 – Medidata Offers Breakthrough to De-Risk Clinical Trial Submissions

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased its stake in Conns Inc. (CONN) by 51.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc bought 59,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.13% . The institutional investor held 174,978 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.12M, up from 115,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Conns Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $686.46M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.73% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $23.75. About 481,560 shares traded. Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) has declined 38.55% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CONN News: 28/03/2018 – American Greed First Look: ‘Conn’s Job’; 05/04/2018 – CONN’S INC – DURING FISCAL YEAR 2019, CO PLANS TO OPEN BETWEEN FIVE AND NINE NEW STORES IN EXISTING STATES; 24/05/2018 – Conn’s, Inc. Announces Closing of Amended and Restated $650 Million Credit Facility; 05/04/2018 – Conn’s 4Q Adj EPS 56c; 05/04/2018 – CONN’S 4Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 54C; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Conn’s Receivables Funding 2017-A; 05/04/2018 – On the earnings front, Monsanto, RPM International, and Conn’s are all scheduled to report; 05/04/2018 – Conn’s Sees FY Same Store Sales Dn 3%-5%; 18/04/2018 – Conn’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 24/05/2018 – Conn’s, Inc. Announces Closing of Amended and Restated $650 M Credit Facility

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold MDSO shares while 101 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 54.17 million shares or 13.89% less from 62.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utd Financial Advisers Limited Liability Company owns 41,107 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) for 381,493 shares. Whittier Tru holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) for 24,334 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.03% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Amer Cap Mngmt Incorporated holds 2.66% or 686,719 shares in its portfolio. Gam Hldg Ag has 0.1% invested in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) for 29,664 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Illinois-based Hightower Advsr Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Guggenheim Limited Company reported 3,415 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar owns 0% invested in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) for 2,265 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 1,697 shares. Swiss Bancorporation accumulated 114,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested 0% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Arrowgrass Cap Prtn (Us) Lp reported 0.08% stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) for 10,800 shares.

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ipg Photonic (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 4,200 shares to 136,749 shares, valued at $21.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 29,655 shares in the quarter, for a total of 406,962 shares, and has risen its stake in Sei Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Analysts await Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. MDSO’s profit will be $12.49M for 114.69 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Medidata Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.10, from 2.23 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 26 investors sold CONN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 21.98 million shares or 4.04% less from 22.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Price T Rowe Incorporated Md holds 0% or 27,523 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 18,700 shares. 21,894 are owned by D E Shaw And. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 83,022 shares or 0% of the stock. Advisory Svcs Ntwk holds 0% of its portfolio in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) for 132 shares. Prudential Financial holds 363,395 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 329 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mason Street Ltd Liability Com owns 8,205 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager LP owns 43,370 shares. Tower Research Ltd Liability Co (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) for 3,082 shares. Sg Mgmt Ltd owns 379,976 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN).

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50 million and $185.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) by 12,676 shares to 18,166 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Integra Life Sciences (NASDAQ:IART) by 58,632 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,097 shares, and cut its stake in Limelight Networks Inc (NASDAQ:LLNW).

Since June 4, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. 26,600 shares were bought by MARTIN BOB L, worth $453,184. $179,729 worth of Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) was bought by Saunders William E Jr on Wednesday, June 5. HAWORTH JAMES H bought 2,240 shares worth $39,565. 3,000 shares were bought by Shein Oded, worth $50,880 on Thursday, June 6. Another trade for 5,882 shares valued at $100,170 was made by Wright Lee A. on Tuesday, June 4.