American Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake in Gentex (GNTX) as Valuation Rose; As Intl Business Machines (IBM) Shares Rose, Shareholder Allsquare Wealth Management Cut Its Holding

American Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Gentex (GNTX) by 6.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc sold 131,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 1.81 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.48M, down from 1.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Gentex for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.06B market cap company. It closed at $27.72 lastly. It is up 19.48% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 09/03/2018 – Gentex Targeted Share Repurchase Authorization of Approximately $425 million for Calendar Year 2018; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C, EST. 40C; 08/05/2018 – FCA US Honors Gentex for Supplier Performance; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX TARGETS SHARE BUYBACK OF ABOUT $425M FOR CALENDAR YEAR; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX REPORTS CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY, ADDED SHARE BUYBACK; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – SEES CALENDAR YEAR 2018 TOTAL LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION OF 53.09 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gentex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNTX); 09/03/2018 – Gentex: Targeted Total Cash Position Being Ltargeted total cash position being lowered from $700 million to $525 millionowered fro $700 million to $525 millio; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – DIVIDEND INCREASE OF 10 PCT TO $.44 PER SHARE ANNUALLY IS NOW EFFECTIVE; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus

Allsquare Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 51.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allsquare Wealth Management Llc sold 2,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 2,185 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $301,000, down from 4,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allsquare Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $141.88. About 5.22M shares traded or 38.48% up from the average. International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 28/03/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: Summit, IBM, Greystar; 24/04/2018 – IBM Board Approves Increase In Quarterly Cash Dividend For The 23rd Consecutive Year; 17/04/2018 – IBM Sales Buoyed by Weaker U.S. Dollar, Shift to New Businesses; 16/05/2018 – Qualtrics Announces Strategic Partnership with IBM; 21/05/2018 – Syncsort Advances Security Strategy with Acquisition of Townsend Security’s IBM i Data Privacy Products; 26/04/2018 – CEO of UK’s TSB bank drafts in IBM to fix online banking problems; 03/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re DEF14A; 26/04/2018 – Jewelry companies team up with IBM on blockchain platform; 29/03/2018 – IBM: One Change Is Adoption of New Revenue Recognition Guidance; 20/03/2018 – IBM TO REITERATE 2018 OPERATING NON-GAAP EPS

More notable recent International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Buy: Cisco Systems vs. IBM – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Reasons Why IBM Stock Is Still a Good Investment – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Insiders Selling International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “If Red Hat’s Jim Whitehurst ever became IBM’s CEO, here’s some insight on how he will manage – Triangle Business Journal” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Money Talk Portfolio Update – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Analysts await International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 EPS, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.39B for 13.14 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International BusineS Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Mercantile Tru Communications accumulated 0.09% or 6,497 shares. Personal Cap Advsr Corp holds 0.02% in International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 13,453 shares. Burney owns 98,985 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp reported 547,296 shares. 3,800 are owned by Clear Street Ltd Liability. Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 15,777 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel holds 18,995 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Valley National Advisers invested in 3,717 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0.16% in International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Prio Wealth Partnership has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability invested 0.15% in International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Pub Sector Pension Inv Board has 0.13% invested in International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 115,821 shares. Seabridge Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 2.74% in International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Wellington Management Group Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.16% in International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Credit Agricole S A reported 0.08% in International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $37,807 activity. Boehm Neil also bought $314 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares. Nash Kevin C had bought 568 shares worth $9,985. Downing Steven R bought $12,499 worth of stock. 120 shares were bought by Chiodo Matthew, worth $2,510.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold GNTX shares while 147 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 192.31 million shares or 2.14% less from 196.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 106,050 were reported by Marshall Wace Llp. North Point Portfolio Managers Corporation Oh invested in 625,262 shares. Scharf Invests Llc has 0.02% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 19,865 shares. Country Tru Bank reported 1.1% stake. Arrowstreet Cap LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 12,500 shares. Spark Investment Lc invested in 47,900 shares. Kempen Nv holds 0.37% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) or 175,000 shares. 255,678 are owned by Goelzer Inv Mngmt. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 0.02% or 414,020 shares. 154,870 were accumulated by Freestone Cap Holding Llc. First Citizens National Bank And Trust holds 0.06% or 24,020 shares in its portfolio. 74,537 were reported by Raymond James Fincl Svcs. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca invested in 214,417 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Sterling Mgmt Limited Co invested 0.73% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Old Natl Commercial Bank In, a Indiana-based fund reported 38,012 shares.

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Graham (NYSE:GHM) by 30,115 shares to 342,113 shares, valued at $6.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) by 23,795 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV).