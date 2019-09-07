American Capital Management Trimmed Its Gentex (GNTX) Holding by $8.88 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Johnston Asset Management Lowered Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Stake by $368,905; Stock Value Rose

Johnston Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp sold 4,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The institutional investor held 181,359 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.31M, down from 185,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $104.21. About 1.52 million shares traded or 68.41% up from the average. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 14/03/2018 – GENOMIC VISION SA GVI.PA – IF SUCCESSFULLY, GENOMIC VISION WILL RECEIVE ROYALTIES FOR ANY TEST SERVICE INDEPENDENTLY DEVELOPED BY QUEST AS A RESULT OF RESEARCH; 23/05/2018 – Physicians Lack the Time and Tools to Discover Hidden Risks in Patients with Chronic Conditions, Finds Study from Quest Diagnos; 08/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest, UnitedHealth Launch Blockchain Pilot Program; 24/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE ESTABLISHED A LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: Quest Will Be In Network for All UnitedHealth Plan Participants Starting Jan. 1, 2019; 14/03/2018 – Genomic Vision Extends Its Collaboration with Quest Diagnostics in Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA); 16/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Quest Diagnostics – 03/16/2018 01:25 PM; 09/04/2018 – New Survey: False Beliefs about Sexual Risk, Poor Physician-Patient Communication May Impede STD Screening in Young Women; 10/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9

American Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Gentex (GNTX) by 18.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc sold 444,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 1.94M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.09 million, down from 2.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Gentex for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $27.28. About 1.32M shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP GNTX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 – Gentex: Targeted Total Cash Position Being Ltargeted total cash position being lowered from $700 million to $525 millionowered fro $700 million to $525 millio; 24/05/2018 – Gentex Announces Second Quarter 2018 Quarterly Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX: SUPPLIER PRODUCTION ISSUE REMEDIATED SINCE END OF 1Q; 20/04/2018 – Gentex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C, EST. 40C; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX BOOSTS DIV TO 11C FROM 10C, EST. 10C; 08/05/2018 – FCA US Honors Gentex for Supplier Performance; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C; 04/05/2018 – Gentex Recognized as 2017 Supplier of the Year by General Motors

Johnston Asset Management Corp, which manages about $4.21 billion and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (NYSE:PHG) by 18,877 shares to 634,266 shares, valued at $25.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 6,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (NASDAQ:KTOS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 2.38% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.68 per share. DGX’s profit will be $230.84 million for 15.15 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Quest Diagnostics Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.58% negative EPS growth.

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) by 11,930 shares to 23,310 shares, valued at $2.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Logmein (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 35,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 452,363 shares, and has risen its stake in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY).

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $107.00 million for 16.24 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $37,807 activity. 120 shares were bought by Chiodo Matthew, worth $2,510. $12,499 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) was bought by Ryan Scott P on Friday, March 29. On Friday, March 29 Downing Steven R bought $12,499 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) or 711 shares. On Friday, June 28 Boehm Neil bought $314 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) or 15 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.