American Capital Management Trimmed Icon Plc (ICLR) Holding as Market Valuation Declined; Darden Restaurants (DRI) Market Valuation Rose While Ftb Advisors Has Lowered Position by $753,830

Ftb Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants (DRI) by 6.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc sold 6,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,819 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.28 million, down from 99,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $124.76. About 965,729 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 39.08% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.65% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 20/03/2018 – QSR Operators Leveraging Gig Economy Platform Targeting Restaurant Delivery Services; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN WILL NOT OFFER BUY-ONE-TAKE-ONE OLIVE GARDEN DEAL IN 4Q; 16/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $105; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Cont Ops EPS $1.74; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Increases Fincl Outlook for the Full Fiscal Yr; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Adj EPS $1.71; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SALES $ 1,073.2 MLN VERSUS $1,035.1 MLN; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN BOOSTS FORECAST FOR FISCAL YEAR; 06/03/2018 INDIA DRI MOVED SURAT COURT AGAINST NIRAV MODI, 3 COS; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s DRI says Nirav Modi firms in Surat SEZ diverted duty-free diamonds – Business Standard

American Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Icon Plc (ICLR) by 0.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc sold 2,616 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 822,689 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.36M, down from 825,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Icon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $149.04. About 101,965 shares traded. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 10.23% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ICLR News: 17/04/2018 – ICON PACT W/INTEL ALLOWING INTEGRATION OF PHARMA ANALYTICS; 02/05/2018 – ICON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.44, EST. $1.42; 14/05/2018 – Icon Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 07/03/2018 Icon Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 19/04/2018 – Icon Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – ICON Announces Clinical Research partnership with DuPage Medical Group; 02/04/2018 – Icon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – ICON Sponsors Industry-Wide Clinical Trials Survey to Support Transforming Trials Initiative; 14/03/2018 – Icon at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

More notable recent ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “ICON (ICLR) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on May 03, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “ICON and DIA Driving Insights to Action with DIA Live 2019 – Business Wire” published on June 24, 2019, Themiddlemarket.com published: “M&A wrap: BluWave, Adams Street, Enlightenment, Angeles, Accel-KKR – Mergers & Acquisitions” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Polen Capital International Growth Strategy Portfolio Manager Commentary Q4 2018 – Seeking Alpha” published on January 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MolecularMD is acquired by ICON – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) by 4,448 shares to 584,353 shares, valued at $71.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Healthcare Services Grp (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 51,763 shares in the quarter, for a total of 700,923 shares, and has risen its stake in Graham (NYSE:GHM).

Analysts await ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.68 earnings per share, up 11.26% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.51 per share. ICLR’s profit will be $90.68M for 22.18 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.63 actual earnings per share reported by ICON Public Limited Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.07% EPS growth.

More notable recent Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY) – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Carnival, Caterpillar, Darden Restaurants, Fiserv, KeyCorp, Micron, Phillips 66 and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “‘Fast Money’ Traders Weigh In On McDonald’s, Chipotle And More – Benzinga” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On FOMC, Slack And Paris Air Show – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 15, 2019.

Analysts await Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 1.49% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.34 per share. DRI’s profit will be $167.24M for 22.93 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by Darden Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Management invested in 65,500 shares. Fiduciary owns 1,901 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advsr Incorporated holds 25,401 shares. Hs Mgmt Prtn Ltd Liability accumulated 2.63% or 641,965 shares. Catalyst Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). 155,070 were accumulated by Twin Cap Mngmt. First Trust Advsrs Lp reported 144,244 shares stake. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability owns 204,953 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0% stake. Earnest Ptnrs Lc holds 588,838 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Fulton Bancorporation Na invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). First Citizens Bancorporation accumulated 25,326 shares. Rodgers Brothers Inc has 4,128 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Canandaigua Commercial Bank Trust has invested 0.43% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Srb Corporation holds 0.07% or 6,528 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $164,169 activity.

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88 billion and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr Short (SCHO) by 12,417 shares to 298,087 shares, valued at $14.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) by 49,365 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).