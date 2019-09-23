American Capital Management Trimmed Holding in Factset Research Sys (FDS) by $1.04 Million; Honeywell Intl (HON) Market Valuation Rose While Zweig-Dimenna Associates Has Trimmed Its Position by $3.80 Million

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 37.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc sold 21,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 36,189 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.32M, down from 58,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $167.55. About 1.02 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 27/03/2018 – Global Photonic Sensor Market, 2022 – Key Players are Honeywell International, Samsung Electronics, Toshiba & Mitsubishi Electric Corporation – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – CPSC: HONEYWELL RECALLS HARD HATS DUE TO RISK OF HEAD INJURY; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Adj EPS $1.95; 16/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Visualization Technology Increases Productivity For Batch Operations; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell Spectra Shield® Material Helps Reduce Weight Of Ballistic Handheld Shields By As Much As 20 Percent; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Honeywell’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS HAS SIGNED A THREE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH DEER JET; 09/03/2018 – lntellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters

American Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Factset Research Sys (FDS) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc sold 3,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.94% . The institutional investor held 266,528 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.38 million, down from 270,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Factset Research Sys for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $5.43 during the last trading session, reaching $276.86. About 336,329 shares traded. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 37.65% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 21/05/2018 – Yewno and FactSet Come Together to Provide Intelligent Emerging Technologies Data Feed; 19/04/2018 – GBP/USD Falls to 1.4163 After Retail Sales, From 1.4192 – Factset; 08/05/2018 – FACTSET ANNOUNCES PLANNED DEPARTURE OF ITS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 01/05/2018 – FactSet to Participate in Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference 2018; 01/05/2018 – FactSet at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – EUR/CHF Rises Above 1.20 For First Time Since January 2015 – Factset; 20/04/2018 – Global Champions Split Corp. Announces Change of Investment Manager; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research 2Q EPS $1.33; 06/04/2018 – USD/CAD Falls to 5 1/2 – Week Low of 1.2736 After US, Canada Jobs Reports – Factset; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET BOARD APPROVED $300M INCREASE TO SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Analysts await FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $2.46 earnings per share, up 11.82% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.2 per share. FDS’s profit will be $94.11 million for 28.14 P/E if the $2.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual earnings per share reported by FactSet Research Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.11% negative EPS growth.

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 10,000 shares to 180,000 shares, valued at $8.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Orasure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 178,881 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE) by 35,904 shares to 95,904 shares, valued at $6.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 17,669 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,707 shares, and has risen its stake in Washington Prime Group New.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.84 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.