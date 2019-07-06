American Capital Management Stake in Fortinet (FTNT) Lowered by $3.08 Million; Kirr Marbach & Company Boosted Its Nuance Communications (NUAN) Position by $475,904

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc bought 29,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 568,050 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62 million, up from 538,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.08. About 822,273 shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 36.76% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE NAMES MARK BENJAMIN AS CEO; 15/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS SAYS ITS BOARD ALSO CONFIRMED THAT IT IS CONFIDENT THAT IT WILL NAME A NEW CEO BY MARCH 31, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Jericho Capital Asset Management Buys 1.1% Position in Nuance; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Calls on Resignation of Certain Nuance Board Members; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMPANY REVISED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GROWTH ESTIMATES TO 2% TO 4% ORGANIC GROWTH FROM 3% TO 5% ORGANIC GROWTH; 29/05/2018 – Nuance’s Conversational Al Platform Powers Revolutionary Mercedes Benz User Experience; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN – BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST KATHRYN MARTIN ACCEPT SHAREHOLDER’S REPEATED OPPOSITION TO BOARD SEAT & RESIGN; 15/05/2018 – Golden Gate Adds Nuance, Exits Black Knight, Cuts KLX: 13F

American Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Fortinet (FTNT) by 3.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc sold 37,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 991,971 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.30M, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fortinet for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $78.89. About 635,192 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 36.10% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.67% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 29/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Fortinet Makes Managed Security More Accessible To Small Partners With New Tier, Pricing; 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC QTRLY DEFERRED REVENUE OF $1.40 BLN, UP 27% YEAR OVER YEAR; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fortinet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FTNT); 03/05/2018 – FORTINET 1Q REV. $399.0M, EST. $390.4M; 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Rev $399M; 06/03/2018 Tech Data Wins Fortinet 2017 Distribution Partner of the Year Award; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Adds Newell Brands, Exits Fortinet, Cuts Brink’s: 13F

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $775,634 activity. WEIDEMAN ROBERT also sold $60,000 worth of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) on Thursday, January 10. On Friday, February 1 the insider Ortmanns Stefan sold $29,014. BEAUDOIN THOMAS L sold $130,824 worth of stock or 8,301 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsr owns 48,010 shares. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Strs Ohio reported 23,881 shares stake. Financial Counselors holds 12,020 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Limited Com holds 15,500 shares. Convergence Prtn Lc owns 157,700 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Svcs Automobile Association holds 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) or 44,576 shares. Mcrae Mgmt Incorporated has 341,525 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 119,816 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cwm Ltd invested in 517,389 shares. Usa Portformulas owns 19,360 shares. Moreover, Wesbanco Bankshares has 0.03% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 37,202 shares. Amg Funds Lc invested 0.71% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Principal Fincl Group Inc reported 0% stake. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 550 shares.

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc, which manages about $658.08M and $411.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 2,300 shares to 42,850 shares, valued at $6.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 7,253 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 297,893 shares, and cut its stake in Innospec Inc (NASDAQ:IOSP).

