American Capital Management Raised Its Stake in Orasure Technologies (OSUR) by $12.72 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Take (TTWO) Stock Price Rose, Boothbay Fund Management Decreased Stake by $842,710

American Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Orasure Technologies (OSUR) by 67.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc bought 1.16 million shares as the company's stock declined 13.38% . The institutional investor held 2.88 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.07M, up from 1.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Orasure Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $406.78 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $6.6. About 200,763 shares traded. OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) has declined 49.64% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.64% the S&P500.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 74.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc analyzed 8,965 shares as the company's stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 3,037 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $287,000, down from 12,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $14.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $131.97. About 1.12 million shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Activision Blizzard (ATVI) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: EQIX, GPS, TTWO – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TTWO) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “eSports Competitions are Becoming a Popular Phenomenon as Cash Prizes Grow – PRNewswire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “TTWO Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 47.62% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.84 per share. TTWO’s profit will be $139.54 million for 26.61 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,053.85% EPS growth.

More notable recent OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “OraSure Technologies, Inc.: Updated Release to Clarify Timing of Presentation – GlobeNewswire” on January 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About OraSure Technologies, Inc. (OSUR) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Insiders Buying OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “OraSure Technologies Announces 2019 Annual Meeting Date Nasdaq:OSUR – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

