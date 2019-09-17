American Capital Management Raised Its Holding in Real Page (RP) by $3.72 Million; As Cincinnati Finl (CINF) Stock Value Rose, Greenwich Investment Management Has Cut Position

Greenwich Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (CINF) by 31.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc sold 3,847 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The institutional investor held 8,253 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $856,000, down from 12,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cincinnati Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $113.58. About 327,458 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500.

American Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Real Page (RP) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc bought 64,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 903,947 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.20M, up from 839,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Real Page for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $62.88. About 248,505 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q REV. $201.3M, EST. $201.0M; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.46 TO $1.51; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE -ERNEST MULLER & TOM KIERNAN, CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF CLICKPAY, RESPECTIVELY, WILL REMAIN WITH BUSINESS IN ADDITION TO ABOUT 100 EMPLOYEES; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE TO BUY CLICKPAY; 20/04/2018 – RealPage to Acquire ClickPay for $218.5 Million; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC – RAISES FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 04/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $5 TO $64; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.38 TO $0.44

Greenwich Investment Management Inc, which manages about $387.59 million and $102.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) by 20,107 shares to 226,308 shares, valued at $4.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 11,894 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,031 shares, and has risen its stake in Ares Management Corporation.

Analysts await Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, down 5.95% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.84 per share. CINF’s profit will be $129.04 million for 35.94 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Cincinnati Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold CINF shares while 157 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 102.33 million shares or 1.46% more from 100.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. American Research Management Company stated it has 625 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel has invested 0.01% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Pennsylvania-based Brinker has invested 0.1% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Salem Inv Counselors stated it has 1,278 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs has invested 0.06% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Tru Of Toledo Na Oh has 0.21% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 8,079 shares. 4,203 are held by Beese Fulmer Investment Mgmt Inc. Amalgamated Bancorporation holds 0.05% or 21,823 shares in its portfolio. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 2.00M shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Glenmede Na stated it has 61,758 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks holds 0% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 7,594 shares. Amg Funds Ltd Liability Co stated it has 4,162 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.05% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Kentucky Retirement invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Cleararc Capital Inc reported 2,284 shares.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $19,965 activity.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $29.17 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 79.82 million shares or 2.50% more from 77.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Huntington Bancorporation reported 605 shares. Victory has 0% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 336,437 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Brant Point Inv Limited Liability has 0.5% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 86,838 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 7,836 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Next Century Growth Ltd Liability Corp has 105,997 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Dana Invest Incorporated holds 0.1% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 34,518 shares. Barclays Public Ltd invested in 6,148 shares or 0% of the stock. Incorporated has invested 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Amer Cap Mgmt holds 903,947 shares. New York-based Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Old National Bank In owns 0.01% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 3,902 shares. Contravisory Investment Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,917 shares. Intrust Bankshares Na invested in 5,350 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Oak Ridge Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP).

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) by 13,990 shares to 198,815 shares, valued at $28.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 12,215 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,807 shares, and cut its stake in Nice (NASDAQ:NICE).