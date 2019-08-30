American Capital Management Position in Icon Plc (ICLR) Trimmed by $355,776; Markston International Increases Stake in At&T (T)

Markston International Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc bought 14,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 468,776 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.70M, up from 454,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $35.23. About 7.19M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – Lauren Tara LaCapra: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 08/05/2018 – AT&T and Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine To Give Girls A Chance To Learn Filmmaking This Summer Through Collaboration With F; 28/05/2018 – Antitrust professor: AT&T-Time Warner merger is in trouble; 17/05/2018 – Stryker To Make Its Sixth K9s For Warriors Donation Of 2018 At The AT&T Byron Nelson; 11/05/2018 – AT&T made ‘mistake’ hiring Cohen; 26/03/2018 – JUDGE HOLDS CONFIDENTIAL TALKS WITH U.S., AT&T LAWYERS; 22/05/2018 – AT&T: Offer Would Include Wage Increases Above 11% Through 2021, Including 3% on Ratification; 22/03/2018 – Mexico’s wholesale mobile network launches without major carriers; 22/03/2018 – Moments ago: Time Warner CEO Bewkes talks with CNBC on the way into the first day of the trial over its merger with AT&T, says the companies are aiming to give consumers better programming at lower prices; 09/05/2018 – LA Times: AT&T was paying Trump’s lawyer as the administration turned into foe

American Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Icon Plc (ICLR) by 0.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc sold 2,616 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% . The institutional investor held 822,689 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.36 million, down from 825,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Icon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $154.75. About 129,720 shares traded. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 13.42% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ICLR News: 14/03/2018 – Icon at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 30/05/2018 – Icon at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 14; 14/05/2018 – ICON CLINICAL RESEARCH PARTNERSHIP W/ DUPAGE MEDICAL GROUP; 03/04/2018 – ICON Announces Launch of Government and Public Health Solutions to Support Global Public Health; 14/05/2018 – ICON Announces Clinical Research partnership with DuPage Medical Group; 02/04/2018 – Icon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 19/04/2018 – Icon Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – ICON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.44, EST. $1.42; 17/04/2018 – ICON PLC – AGREED ON PRELIMINARY DEAL TERMS WITH INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM FOR USE IN CLINICAL TRIALS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Markston International Llc, which manages about $1.63B and $853.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Ltd by 2,430 shares to 43,883 shares, valued at $6.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Madison Square Garden Company by 1,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,274 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc..

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Orasure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 1.16 million shares to 2.88M shares, valued at $32.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aerovironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 17,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.48M shares, and has risen its stake in Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN).