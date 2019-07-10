American Capital Management Position in Haemonetics (HAE) Lowered by $5.81 Million as Stock Value Rose; Norris Perne & French Llp Lifted Stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NVS)

American Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Haemonetics (HAE) by 29.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc sold 66,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 161,235 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.11 million, down from 228,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Haemonetics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $121.47. About 94,903 shares traded. Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) has risen 13.86% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HAE News: 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – SEES FISCAL 2019 ADJ SHR $2.00 – $2.30; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Sees FY19 Adj EPS $2.00-Adj EPS $2.30; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $234 MLN, UP 2.4%; 08/05/2018 – CORRECT: HAEMONETICS 1Q ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Appoints Said Bolorforosh Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer; 28/03/2018 – HAEMONETICS GETS FDA CLEARANCES FOR NEXSYS PCS SOFTWARE; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4Q Rev $234M; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS 4Q REV. $233.6M, EST. $227.0M; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.43; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP HAE.N FY SHR VIEW $2.09, REV VIEW $937.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Norris Perne & French Llp increased its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) by 2.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp bought 3,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 135,157 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.99 million, up from 132,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Novartis Ag Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $91.42. About 560,376 shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 16.23% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 09/04/2018 – Novartis: AveXis Deal Has Multi-Billion Dollar Sales Potential; 17/05/2018 – GILEAD, CELGENE, NOVARTIS NAMED MULTIPLE TIMES IN FDA LIST; 09/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS COHEN CONTRACT COULD ONLY BE TERMINATED FOR CAUSE, SO PAYMENTS CONTINUED TO BE MADE UNTIL THE CONTRACT EXPIRED BY ITS OWN TERMS IN FEBRUARY 2018; 27/03/2018 – GSK buys Novartis stake in consumer healthcare venture for $13 billion; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS HOPES TO HAVE AIMOVIG APPROVAL IN COMING WEEKS, HOPES TO BE FIRST TO MARKET WITH MIGRAINE MEDICINE; 09/04/2018 – NOVARTIS SAYS IT HAS SEEN AVXS DATA FOR AAN CONF ON APRIL 25; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION HAS SHOWN HUGE INTEREST IN BIOSIMILARS; 17/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – EMA MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR AIMOVIG IS UNDER REVIEW. NOVARTIS EXPECTS APPROVAL IN EU IN COMING MONTHS; 09/05/2018 – ‘These are extraordinarily serious allegations’: Pharma giant Novartis faces questions over payments to a Michael Cohen-linked organization; 23/04/2018 – NOVARTIS INSTITUTES FOR BIOMEDICAL RESEARCH INC REPORTS 14.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN SURFACE ONCOLOGY INC AS OF APRIL 18, 2018 – SEC FILING

Analysts await Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 6.78% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.59 per share. HAE’s profit will be $32.30M for 48.20 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by Haemonetics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.28% EPS growth.

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Logmein (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 35,395 shares to 452,363 shares, valued at $36.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tivity Health by 136,175 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.24 million shares, and has risen its stake in Kornit Digital.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $8.91 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold HAE shares while 82 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 48.86 million shares or 0.74% less from 49.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark holds 0% of its portfolio in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) for 27 shares. 8,846 were accumulated by Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Jefferies Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Company invested 0% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Us State Bank De has 0% invested in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). 34,900 are owned by Bessemer Gp. Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 0% or 3,200 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc holds 5.64M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Lc has 0.06% invested in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Invesco reported 0% stake. Michigan-based Ls Investment Ltd has invested 0.02% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0% or 11 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated State Bank has 0.02% invested in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) for 8,281 shares. Dupont Management Corp accumulated 0.05% or 25,725 shares. 831,129 are owned by Northern Tru Corporation. Michigan-based Comerica National Bank & Trust has invested 0.03% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE).

Norris Perne & French Llp, which manages about $1.06B and $759.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) by 52,197 shares to 231,055 shares, valued at $18.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 18,207 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,316 shares, and cut its stake in V F Corp Com (NYSE:VFC).