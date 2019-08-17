American Capital Management Position in Gentex (GNTX) Trimmed by $8.88 Million; Oracle (ORCL) Market Value Rose While Destination Wealth Management Has Cut Holding

Destination Wealth Management decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management sold 10,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 482,664 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.92M, down from 493,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.59. About 9.25M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 10/04/2018 – Oracle Al Powers Future of Customer Experience Management; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Empowers Businesses to Capitalize on Opportunities Presented by World’s Largest and Fastest Growing Economies; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S ELLISON: MORE AUTONOMOUS DATABASE SERVICES COMING; 11/04/2018 – ORACLE – STRATEGIC AGREEMENT PROVIDES AEP WITH COMPLETE ACCESS TO ORACLE UTILITIES’ APPLICATIONS AND ORACLE ENTERPRISE APPLICATIONS; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES 19.5% EFFECTIVE TAX RATE IN FISCAL 2019; 27/03/2018 – The federal court said Google’s use of Oracle’s Java development platform to create the Android operating system was not protected under the fair-use provision of copyright law; 12/04/2018 – Businesses Struggle to Protect Sensitive Cloud Data According to New Oracle and KPMG Cloud Threat Report; 13/04/2018 – Adyen Achieves Gold Level Status of Oracle PartnerNetwork; 30/04/2018 – Brazilian Footwear Retailer Paquetá Shoes Creates Competitive Differentiation with Inventory Insights; 03/05/2018 – From Advocates to Evangelists — Determine, Inc. Drives Customer Success Through New Customer Advocacy Program

American Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Gentex (GNTX) by 18.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc sold 444,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 1.94 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.09M, down from 2.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Gentex for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $26.43. About 1.79 million shares traded or 5.22% up from the average. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – TARGETED TOTAL CASH POSITION LOWERED FROM $700 MLN TO $525 MLN; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – DIVIDEND INCREASE OF 10 PCT TO $.44 PER SHARE ANNUALLY IS NOW EFFECTIVE; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Profit Rises 14% But Revenue Below Expectations; 26/04/2018 – Gentex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 09/03/2018 – Gentex: Targeted Total Cash Position Being Ltargeted total cash position being lowered from $700 million to $525 millionowered fro $700 million to $525 millio; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – SEES CALENDAR YEAR 2018 TOTAL LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION OF 53.09 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Yet another big disappointment from $GNTX $465m of sales vs. $477m est. Large 210bp gross margins contraction QoQ and misses est; 04/05/2018 – Gentex Recognized as 2017 Supplier of the Year by General Motors; 14/03/2018 – Gentex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 21-22; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C

Destination Wealth Management, which manages about $1.42B and $1.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (CRED) by 32,785 shares to 153,279 shares, valued at $8.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (CIU) by 12,221 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,921 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.61 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $107.01M for 15.73 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $37,807 activity. $2,510 worth of stock was bought by Chiodo Matthew on Friday, June 28. Another trade for 711 shares valued at $12,499 was bought by Downing Steven R. 568 shares were bought by Nash Kevin C, worth $9,985 on Friday, March 29. On Friday, March 29 Ryan Scott P bought $12,499 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) or 711 shares.

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Graham (NYSE:GHM) by 18,300 shares to 311,998 shares, valued at $6.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aerovironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 17,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.48 million shares, and has risen its stake in Healthcare Services Grp (NASDAQ:HCSG).