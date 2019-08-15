American Capital Management Maintains Stake in Graham (GHM); Hollencrest Securities Has Lifted Its Tableau Software Class A (DATA) Position by $14.80 Million as Share Value Rose

American Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Graham (GHM) by 6.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc bought 18,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 311,998 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.13 million, up from 293,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Graham for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.29M market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $19.36. About 19,831 shares traded. Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) has declined 17.05% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical GHM News: 24/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE NAMES PAMELA THOMAS-GRAHAM TO BOARD; 15/03/2018 – Sen. Graham: Graham On Putin’s Russia And Sanctions; 26/03/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – ON MARCH 22, NICOL G. GRAHAM, CFO, NOTIFIED CO OF HIS INTENTION TO RETIRE IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – Barneys New York Announces Mantle, a Virtual Reality Experience in Partnership with Martha Graham Dance Company and Samsung; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Graham: Graham On Facebook Hearing; 03/04/2018 – Differential Brands Group Announces Largest Brand Extension in Robert Graham’s History, Signs New Licensees in Eyewear, Footwear, Home Furnishings, and Loungewear; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Ms. Pamela Thomas-Graham to the Board; 04/05/2018 – Former Facebook director Don Graham defends Mark Zuckerberg following the social network’s recent data-leak scandal; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR PARTNERS SAYS GRAHAM ROBJOHNS TO STEP DOWN AS CEO; 21/05/2018 – Redefining The Power Suit: lcon Brooke Shields Stars In Captivating New Swimsuits For All Campaign Alongside Ashley Graham, Angela Simmons and more

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc Class A (DATA) by 301.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 116,534 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The institutional investor held 155,160 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.75 million, up from 38,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is up 65.93% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Llc accumulated 0.06% or 41,000 shares. 48,530 are owned by Tudor Inv Corp Et Al. Moreover, Champlain Inv Ltd has 0.43% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 387,455 shares. Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 2,434 shares. 568 were reported by Manchester Management Ltd Co. Hollencrest Cap Management invested in 155,160 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt stated it has 2,871 shares. Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Moreover, Baillie Gifford & has 0.29% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Fincl Counselors accumulated 2,215 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Capital Intll Ca stated it has 0.3% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Raymond James & stated it has 46,824 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The France-based Axa has invested 0.1% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Boston Advisors Ltd Company holds 0.21% or 31,553 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated holds 199,491 shares.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $762.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 985 shares to 1,266 shares, valued at $451,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P Us Growth Etf (IUSG) by 7,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,246 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class A.

