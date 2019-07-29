American Capital Management Lifted Its Logmein (LOGM) Holding; Centre Asset Management Raised Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Stake by $1.97 Million as Valuation Declined

American Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Logmein (LOGM) by 8.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc bought 35,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 452,363 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.23M, up from 416,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Logmein for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.87B market cap company. The stock increased 8.38% or $6.06 during the last trading session, reaching $78.41. About 1.49M shares traded or 191.94% up from the average. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 29.90% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 01/05/2018 – LastPass Psychology of Passwords Report Highlights Password Behavior Unchanged Even as Cyber Threats Rise; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.18; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn’s Andrews Replaces Jesse Cohn on Board; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.49 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ REV $280.3M, EST. $277.6M; 21/05/2018 – LOGMEIN CFO EDWARD HERDIECH NAMED BOSTON BUSINESS JOURNAL 2018 CFO OF THE YEAR HONOREE; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Inc.: Jesse A. Cohn Has Decided Not to Stand for Re-election to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.31; 15/05/2018 – TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors Buys 1.6% Position in LogMeIn; 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers

Centre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 36.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc bought 28,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 106,960 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.48M, up from 78,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $48.23. About 1.11M shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 29.83% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.26% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 16/05/2018 – Cimarex at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 21/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $132; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.82, EST. $1.75; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q EPS $1.96; 11/05/2018 – Cimarex Energy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 M; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold XEC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 90.68 million shares or 1.48% less from 92.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Grp stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.02% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Cibc Asset Management Inc holds 10,736 shares. Waddell Reed Finance Inc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 502,811 shares. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.02% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). North Star Investment Mngmt has 606 shares. Regions Fincl holds 0.01% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) or 9,826 shares. Gulf International State Bank (Uk) holds 0.03% or 23,007 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 14,666 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 5,400 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Llc accumulated 4,278 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moody Bancorp Tru Division, a Texas-based fund reported 65 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 13,625 shares. Oaktree Capital Mngmt LP holds 0.55% or 415,735 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas holds 1,817 shares.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $9,617 activity.

More notable recent Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “FPA Capital Comments on Cimarex Energy – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Allstate, Bed Bath & Beyond, Best Buy, Blue Apron, Costco, Home Depot, Microsoft, Take-Two, Target, Walmart and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why Cimarex Energy Could Continue To Underperform – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Nervous Market Treads Water Ahead of 2nd Quarter Earnings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hap Trading holds 0.19% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 27,285 shares. Ftb Advisors Incorporated holds 208 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Regentatlantic Capital Lc holds 0.03% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) or 5,184 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 56,536 shares. Prudential Fincl owns 610,767 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Aurora Investment Counsel has invested 0.97% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Wells Fargo And Company Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 135,792 shares. Bessemer Group Inc Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 5,867 shares. Bahl & Gaynor accumulated 12,612 shares. Wedge Capital Mgmt L Lp Nc stated it has 6,403 shares. Utd Automobile Association invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Credit Agricole S A owns 17 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hbk Lp holds 0.21% or 200,000 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James And Assoc reported 78,328 shares stake.

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 7,738 shares to 14,022 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,100 shares, and cut its stake in Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE).