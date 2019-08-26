American Capital Management Lifted Its Blackbaud (BLKB) Stake; Essex Investment Management Co Has Lowered By $3.74 Million Its Intuit Com (INTU) Holding

American Capital Management Inc increased Blackbaud (BLKB) stake by 2.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American Capital Management Inc acquired 10,574 shares as Blackbaud (BLKB)’s stock rose 24.15%. The American Capital Management Inc holds 377,307 shares with $30.08M value, up from 366,733 last quarter. Blackbaud now has $4.44 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $90.2. About 265,208 shares traded or 6.82% up from the average. Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has declined 16.83% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BLKB News: 23/05/2018 – Blackbaud Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD ANNOUNCES DAVID BENJAMIN AS PRESIDENT OF INTERNATIONAL MARKETS GROUP; 10/04/2018 – Blackbaud Institute’s New Report Reveals Untapped Value of New Donors; 24/04/2018 – Generation X Poised to be the Next Big Giver in Philanthropy; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud 1Q EPS 37c; 15/05/2018 – Blackbaud Presenting at Conference May 24; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD 1Q ADJ REV $204.5M, EST. $204.5M; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud Backs 2018 Rev $870M-$890M; 24/05/2018 – Blackbaud Names Susan Connors President and General Manager of Managed Services; 05/05/2018 – Blackbaud Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 10

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased Intuit Com (INTU) stake by 27.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold 14,332 shares as Intuit Com (INTU)’s stock rose 13.72%. The Essex Investment Management Co Llc holds 37,063 shares with $9.69 million value, down from 51,395 last quarter. Intuit Com now has $72.57 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.43% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $279.94. About 1.11 million shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Rev $2.93B; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.43, REV VIEW $5.79 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – Intuit Inc expected to post earnings of $4.68 a share – Earnings Preview; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To EPS $4.50-EPS $4.52; 06/04/2018 – Intuit Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Case: Negligence and Aiding and Abetting Claims Against Intuit Dismissed (N.D. Cal.) (IRC §7206); 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.50 TO $4.52; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $2.925 BLN, UP 15 PERCENT; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Net $1.2B; 31/05/2018 – QuickBooks Delivers Enhanced Payroll Services for Small Businesses

American Capital Management Inc decreased Idexx Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) stake by 11,170 shares to 474,280 valued at $106.05M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nuvasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) stake by 55,312 shares and now owns 17,842 shares. Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) was reduced too.

More notable recent Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Blackbaud (BLKB) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Blackbaud (BLKB) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Blackbaud CEO Michael “Mike” Gianoni Named One of the Top 50 SaaS CEOs – PRNewswire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Blackbaud Inc (BLKB) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold BLKB shares while 64 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 49.62 million shares or 2.00% less from 50.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins Co Ny invested in 50,686 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 4,000 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 76,489 are owned by Deutsche Financial Bank Ag. 1,003 are held by Smithfield Tru. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 81,277 shares. Piedmont Investment Advisors Incorporated stated it has 2,759 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested in 649,798 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Dupont Cap Management invested in 0.01% or 5,187 shares. Swiss Bancshares invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Moreover, Thrivent For Lutherans has 0% invested in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) for 12,573 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0.01% or 739,464 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third National Bank holds 226 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) for 32,978 shares. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0% or 6,120 shares in its portfolio.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased Tetra Technologies Inc Del Com (NYSE:TTI) stake by 413,086 shares to 841,879 valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Antares Pharma Inc Com (NASDAQ:ATRS) stake by 166,237 shares and now owns 672,537 shares. Energy Recovery Inc Com (NASDAQ:ERII) was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Intuit has $31500 highest and $23900 lowest target. $287.67’s average target is 2.76% above currents $279.94 stock price. Intuit had 19 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, May 24 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of INTU in report on Friday, August 23 with “Outperform” rating. As per Friday, April 26, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Friday, August 23 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, April 2 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, May 24 by UBS. The company was maintained on Friday, August 23 by Citigroup. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $264 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of INTU in report on Friday, August 23 with “Buy” rating.