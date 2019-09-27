American Capital Management Lifted Inogen (INGN) Position By $1.76 Million; Select Medical Holdings Has 1.11 Sentiment

Select Medical Holdings Corp (SEM) investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.58, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 79 funds increased or started new holdings, while 71 trimmed and sold holdings in Select Medical Holdings Corp. The funds in our database now possess: 98.32 million shares, down from 104.04 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Select Medical Holdings Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 20 Reduced: 51 Increased: 56 New Position: 23.

American Capital Management Inc increased Inogen (INGN) stake by 114.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. American Capital Management Inc acquired 26,720 shares as Inogen (INGN)’s stock declined 28.36%. The American Capital Management Inc holds 50,030 shares with $3.34 million value, up from 23,310 last quarter. Inogen now has $1.04 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $47.59. About 95,304 shares traded. Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has declined 68.45% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.45% the S&P500. Some Historical INGN News: 24/05/2018 – Inogen (INGN): Needs to Take a Breath; 26/03/2018 Inogen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – DETERMINED THAT UNAUTHORIZED INDIVIDUAL MAY HAVE GAINED ACCESS TO NON-PUBLIC FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF COMPANY; 30/04/2018 – Inogen Raises 2018 View To Net $38M-Net $41M; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – SOME OF MESSAGES AND FILES ATTACHED MAY HAVE CONTAINED PERSONAL INFORMATION BELONGING TO INOGEN RENTAL CUSTOMERS; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – CO INDICATED MESSAGES WITHIN AN EMPLOYEE EMAIL ACCOUNT WERE ACCESSED BY UNKNOWN PERSONS OUTSIDE COMPANY WITHOUT AUTHORIZATION; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN 1Q EPS 48C, EST. 29C; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS OF POTENTIALLY IMPACTED EMAIL ACCOUNT APPEARS TO HAVE OCCURRED FROM JAN. 2, 2018 TO MARCH 14, 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Inogen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INGN); 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC -CO IMMEDIATELY TOOK STEPS TO SECURE CUSTOMER INFORMATION & HIRED LEADING FORENSICS FIRM TO INVESTIGATE INCIDENT

Hood River Capital Management Llc holds 1.65% of its portfolio in Select Medical Holdings Corporation for 2.21 million shares. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp owns 693,858 shares or 1.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dean Capital Management has 0.67% invested in the company for 40,860 shares. The New York-based Healthcor Management L.P. has invested 0.62% in the stock. Dean Investment Associates Llc, a Ohio-based fund reported 213,240 shares.

The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.55. About 94,095 shares traded. Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) has declined 16.92% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.92% the S&P500. Some Historical SEM News: 03/05/2018 – Select Medical 1Q EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – Select Medical Sees 2018 EPS 93c-EPS $1.08; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS CORP SEM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.97 TO $1.12; 03/05/2018 – Select Medical 1Q Rev $1.25B; 03/05/2018 – Select Medical Sees 2018 Adj EPS 97c-Adj EPS $1.12; 03/05/2018 – Select Medical 1Q Net $33.7M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Select Medical Holdings Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEM); 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK; 10/04/2018 – Select Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL SEES FY ADJ EPS 97C TO $1.12, EST. $1.05

Analysts await Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.22 EPS, down 4.35% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.23 per share. SEM’s profit will be $29.84 million for 18.81 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Select Medical Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Select Medical Holdings’s (NYSE:SEM) Shareholders Feel About The 37% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Select Medical Holdings (NYSE:SEM) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “East End sports medicine facility gets rebranded – Louisville Business First” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 17, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates specialty hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational medicine centers in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.25 billion. The companyÂ’s Specialty Hospitals segment operates long term acute care hospitals and inpatient acute rehabilitative hospitals. It has a 15.75 P/E ratio. This segment offers various medical services for the treatment of respiratory failure, neuromuscular disorders, traumatic brain and spinal cord injuries, strokes, non-healing wounds, cardiac disorders, renal disorders, and cancer.

