American Capital Management Lifted Cambrex (CBM) Position By $3.63 Million; Atrion (ATRI) Sentiment Is 1.13

American Capital Management Inc increased Cambrex (CBM) stake by 14.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American Capital Management Inc acquired 95,441 shares as Cambrex (CBM)’s stock rose 1.69%. The American Capital Management Inc holds 764,238 shares with $29.69 million value, up from 668,797 last quarter. Cambrex now has $2.00 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $59.26. About 704,925 shares traded or 24.16% up from the average. Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) has declined 28.61% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CBM News: 13/03/2018 – Cambrex Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Cambrex Corporation to Provide Additional Information Regarding its Environmental, Social and Governance Practices; 03/05/2018 – Cambrex 1Q EPS 72c; 15/05/2018 – Cambrex Completes Pilot Plant Expansion at its High Point, NC Facility; 03/05/2018 – CAMBREX CORP CBM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.90, REV VIEW $535.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – VICORE PHARMA HOLDING AB VICOR.ST – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF MANUFACTURING PROCESS TECHNOLOGY AND ADHERENT IMMATERIAL PROPERTY RIGHTS FROM CAMBREX CORPORATION; 03/05/2018 – CAMBREX CORP – 2018 FULL YEAR FINANCIAL GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cambrex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBM); 14/05/2018 – Jackson Square Partners Buys New 2.8% Position in Cambrex; 03/05/2018 – Cambrex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Atrion Corp (ATRI) investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 53 investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 47 sold and trimmed equity positions in Atrion Corp. The investment managers in our database now possess: 1.20 million shares, up from 1.13 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Atrion Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 38 Increased: 37 New Position: 16.

Among 2 analysts covering Cambrex (NYSE:CBM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cambrex has $6000 highest and $5500 lowest target. $57.50’s average target is -2.97% below currents $59.26 stock price. Cambrex had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) earned “Outperform” rating by First Analysis on Tuesday, May 7. The rating was downgraded by Craig Hallum on Monday, August 12 to “Hold”.

More notable recent Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating the Board of Directors of Cambrex Corporation (NYSE: CBM) on Behalf of Cambrex Shareholders and Encourages Cambrex Investors to Contact the Firm – PRNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MTCH, NEWR, SEDG and WW among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Cambrex to Double Size of Edinburgh Solid Form Screening Facility – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “TRCB, VSI, CBM, and TRK SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Cambrex’s Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

American Capital Management Inc decreased Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) stake by 2,616 shares to 822,689 valued at $112.36M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) stake by 83,320 shares and now owns 930,270 shares. Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.47, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold CBM shares while 64 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 32.32 million shares or 7.64% less from 34.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Gru Public Limited invested in 88,295 shares or 0% of the stock. Earnest Ltd Liability Corp holds 1,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tributary Cap Management Ltd Co, a Colorado-based fund reported 359,150 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 396,370 shares. Glenmede Tru Com Na reported 665,826 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 385,814 shares. Millennium Management Llc owns 232,812 shares. Moreover, Fmr Lc has 0% invested in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) for 482,900 shares. Riverhead Management Ltd reported 0.01% in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM). Prudential Finance invested 0% in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM). Vanguard Group Inc reported 3.46M shares. Capital Mngmt reported 1.38% in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM). Moreover, First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.04% or 63,573 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) for 250,088 shares.

Roberts Glore & Co Inc Il holds 1.92% of its portfolio in Atrion Corporation for 3,483 shares. Thb Asset Management owns 11,580 shares or 1.48% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aldebaran Financial Inc. has 0.86% invested in the company for 1,400 shares. The Virginia-based Redmond Asset Management Llc has invested 0.61% in the stock. Grisanti Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1,080 shares.

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells fluid delivery devices, and ophthalmic and cardiovascular products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.41 billion. The companyÂ’s fluid delivery products include valves that promote infection control and needle safety, as well as for use in intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the fields of anesthesia and oncology. It has a 39.17 P/E ratio. The Company’s cardiovascular products comprise MPS2 myocardial protection system that delivers fluids and medications, and mixes drugs, as well as controls temperature, pressure, and other variables; cardiac surgery vacuum relief valves; silicone vessel loops for retracting and occluding vessels; and inflation devices for balloon catheter dilation, stent deployment, and fluid dispensing, as well as products that are used in heart bypass surgery.