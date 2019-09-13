American Capital Management Increases Holding in Real Page (RP); As Symantec (SYMC) Shares Declined, Shareholder Starboard Value LP Boosted Its Stake

American Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Real Page (RP) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc bought 64,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 903,947 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.20 million, up from 839,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Real Page for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $62.91. About 269,887 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC – RAISES FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE -ERNEST MULLER & TOM KIERNAN, CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF CLICKPAY, RESPECTIVELY, WILL REMAIN WITH BUSINESS IN ADDITION TO ABOUT 100 EMPLOYEES; 04/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $5 TO $64; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.46-Adj EPS $1.51; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 34C; 29/03/2018 RealPage® Reports Cooling in the U.S. Apartment Market Performance During the First Quarter’s Slow Leasing Period; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.38 TO $0.44; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q EPS 9c-EPS 11c; 20/04/2018 – RealPage To Acquire ClickPay; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments

Starboard Value Lp increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp bought 2.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 38.00 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $826.90 million, up from 36.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $24.54. About 7.63 million shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 19/03/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS- ON MARCH 19, UNIT OF CO RECEIVED $65 MLN PAYMENT DUE FROM SYMANTEC CORP UNDER CONFIDENTIAL PATENT LICENSE AND SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 10/05/2018 – Symantec 4Q Adj EPS 46c; 13/05/2018 – MW’s @Carson_C_Block with a cold read on Symantec $SYMC on his; 11/05/2018 – Symantec had its worst day in 17 years, falling more than 30% amid an internal audit for possibly issuing “materially misleading business information to the investing public.”; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PATENT SAYS ON MARCH 8 CO, UNIT ENTERED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT AND RELEASE OF CLAIMS WITH SYMANTEC CORP – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – MeasuredRisk Appoints Former Symantec Executive, WholeSecurity Founder and CTO Tony Alagna as Chief Technology Officer to Join; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – CONTACTED SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION TO ADVISE IT THAT AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION IS UNDERWAY; 14/05/2018 – Symantec Reveals Little on Call to Discuss Investigation; 16/05/2018 – Research Conducted by Comodo CA Reveals that more than One Million Distrusted Website Certificates from Symantec Remai

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold SYMC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 540.17 million shares or 2.07% less from 551.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jefferies Gru Limited invested in 0.01% or 36,665 shares. 52,689 are held by Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability reported 0.04% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Nomura invested in 0.75% or 7.46M shares. 1.38M were reported by Ci Invs Incorporated. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Lonestar Mgmt Limited Co holds 1.41% or 289,000 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Co Can has invested 0.11% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Victory Cap Inc reported 168,785 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Invesco reported 0.06% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Norinchukin Fincl Bank The has invested 0.03% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Qs Llc, a New York-based fund reported 15,178 shares. Pnc Fincl Grp Inc owns 140,092 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Kenmare Cap Partners Ltd holds 65,842 shares. James Invest Research holds 0.02% or 9,990 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: RSP, WDC, KLAC, SYMC – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Symantec Corporation (SYMC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 23, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Broadcom (AVGO) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PE firms could snag SYMC for $26-27/share – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Symantec (SYMC) to Report Q1 Earnings: What Lies Ahead? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Starboard Value Lp, which manages about $2.57B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 2.48M shares to 84,100 shares, valued at $2.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rpm Intl Inc (NYSE:RPM) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 900,322 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 79.82 million shares or 2.50% more from 77.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macquarie Grp Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). 145,669 are held by Pembroke Mgmt Ltd. Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc has 0.02% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Kornitzer Mngmt Ks has invested 0.52% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp accumulated 387,449 shares. Raymond James Na, a Florida-based fund reported 4,047 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Co Ma has 0.01% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 320,266 shares. Aperio Grp has invested 0% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 3,169 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Com has 0.22% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 20,068 shares. 76,728 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Intl Gp Llp has invested 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). 15,356 were reported by Prelude Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. 41,425 were reported by Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt L P. New York-based Echo Street Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.09% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP).

More notable recent RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Share Price Increased 290% – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ritter Pharmaceuticals Reports Financial Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and Provides a Corporate Update – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “RealPage expands borrowing capacity to $1.2B – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “RealPage Enters Into New Credit Facilities – Business Wire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy in August – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.