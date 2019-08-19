American Capital Management Increases Holding in Cambrex (CBM); As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Price Declined, Dowling & Yahnke Raised Its Holding by $840,811

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc bought 6,049 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 96,818 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.53 million, up from 90,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $349.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $132.25. About 4.18 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/05/2018 – Invokana: The Diabetic Drug That Costs a Limb; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Net $4.37B; 15/05/2018 – State Street Adds Aptiv, Exits Zogenix, Cuts J&J: 13F; 16/04/2018 – J&J: STUDY FOUND ESKETAMINE SHOWED IMPROVEMENTS IN SUICIDALITY; 19/05/2018 – J.J. Watt Offers to Pay for Funerals of Santa Fe School Shooting Victims; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Clinical Outcomes Across a Range of Specialties; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 CFR to LifeScan Global Corporation; 17/04/2018 – J&J dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout $JNJ; 23/05/2018 – J&J Loses Second Talc-Asbestos Cancer Trial and Damages May Grow

American Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cambrex (CBM) by 14.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc bought 95,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.69% . The institutional investor held 764,238 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.69 million, up from 668,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cambrex for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $59.19. About 1.68 million shares traded or 227.48% up from the average. Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) has declined 28.61% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CBM News: 15/05/2018 – Cambrex Completes Pilot Plant Expansion at its High Point, NC Facility; 03/05/2018 – CAMBREX CORP CBM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.90, REV VIEW $535.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Cambrex Corporation to Provide Additional Information Regarding its Environmental, Social and Governance Practices

More notable recent Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating the Board of Directors of Cambrex Corporation (NYSE: CBM) on Behalf of Cambrex Shareholders and Encourages Cambrex Investors to Contact the Firm – PRNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “TRCB, VSI, CBM, and TRK SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Permira Funds affiliate to acquire Cambrex for $2.4B; shares up 47% premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “TRCB, AVDR, CBM, and NCI SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 37,075 shares to 991,971 shares, valued at $83.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.47, from 1.24 in 2018Q4.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5,052 shares to 75,963 shares, valued at $4.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.