American Capital Management Increased Proto Labs (PRLB) Stake By $778,785; Kewaunee Scientific Has 0.63 Sentiment

Kewaunee Scientific Corp (KEQU) investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.37, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 10 hedge funds opened new and increased positions, while 16 cut down and sold stakes in Kewaunee Scientific Corp. The hedge funds in our database now own: 1.28 million shares, down from 1.37 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Kewaunee Scientific Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 12 Increased: 7 New Position: 3.

American Capital Management Inc increased Proto Labs (PRLB) stake by 5.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American Capital Management Inc acquired 7,417 shares as Proto Labs (PRLB)’s stock declined 4.50%. The American Capital Management Inc holds 140,317 shares with $14.75M value, up from 132,900 last quarter. Proto Labs now has $2.46 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $94.74. About 115,219 shares traded. Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) has declined 15.43% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PRLB News: 10/03/2018 ESM’S REGLING SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW WITH PROTO THEMA; 26/04/2018 – Proto Labs 1Q EPS 66c; 30/04/2018 – DadeSystems Adds Billing & Payment Veteran Joe Proto to Its Board of Directors; 16/03/2018 – PROTOLABS BUYS MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN BROOKLYN PARK, MINN; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Proto 4298.T -2017/18 group results; 23/03/2018 – TABLE-Proto 4298.T -2017/18 group forecast; 26/04/2018 – Protolabs Reports Record Revenue and Net Income for First Quarter 2018; 10/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Protolabs plans Brooklyn Park expansion; 26/04/2018 – Proto Labs 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 10/04/2018 – Protolabs Sets Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold PRLB shares while 63 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 23.33 million shares or 6.82% less from 25.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

American Capital Management Inc decreased Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) stake by 1,750 shares to 1,100 valued at $230,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Costar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) stake by 1,553 shares and now owns 81,085 shares. Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) was reduced too.

Perritt Capital Management Inc holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Kewaunee Scientific Corporation for 35,591 shares. North Star Investment Management Corp. owns 97,692 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Salem Investment Counselors Inc has 0.16% invested in the company for 49,500 shares. The Wisconsin-based Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc has invested 0.08% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 31,400 shares.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, makes, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The company has market cap of $43.30 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Domestic and International. It has a 86.45 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

The stock increased 1.45% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $16.08. About 1,082 shares traded. Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (KEQU) has declined 43.85% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KEQU News: 30/05/2018 – Kewaunee Scientific Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 DJ Kewaunee Scientific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEQU)