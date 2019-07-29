American Capital Management Increased Its Orasure Technologies (OSUR) Holding by $12.72 Million as Valuation Declined; Alpha Cubed Investments Has Raised Its Stake in United Technologies (UTX) by $1.18 Million as Stock Rose

American Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Orasure Technologies (OSUR) by 67.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc bought 1.16M shares as the company’s stock declined 22.19% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.88 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.07 million, up from 1.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Orasure Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $523.73 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $8.49. About 119,388 shares traded. OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) has declined 43.97% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.40% the S&P500. Some Historical OSUR News: 02/05/2018 – ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES 1Q REV. $42.0M, EST. $40.5M; 02/05/2018 – OraSure Sees 2Q EPS 3c; 10/04/2018 – OraSure Technologies Appoints New Senior Vice President, Business Development; 16/04/2018 – Peregrine Capital Buys 1.5% Position in OraSure Technologies; 20/04/2018 – DJ OraSure Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSUR); 02/05/2018 – OraSure 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 26/03/2018 – OraSure Technologies at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King; 02/05/2018 – ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2Q EPS 3.0C, EST. 6.0C; 04/05/2018 – OraSure Technologies Appoints New Chief Financial Officer; 11/04/2018 – OraSure Technologies Earnings Conference Call Invitation

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 6.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc bought 9,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 151,630 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.54 million, up from 142,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $135.64. About 1.22 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF AKS FOR COMMISSION TO EXTEND DEADLINES; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: TALKING WITH INVESTORS ABOUT VALUE OF POSSIBLE BREAKUP; 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO SPEAKS AT EPG CONFERENCE; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: $50M ONE-TIME PRATT COSTS IN 1Q RELATED TO SEAL ISSUE; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES ABOUT $1.2B IN NEGATIVE ENGINE MARGIN IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – EcoEnergy Insights Launches CORTIX™ – The Intelligent IoT Platform For Buildings; 12/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS SAYS BEEN SELECTED BY GKN AEROSPACE’S FOKKER BUSINESS; 06/03/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks for NTIA Support on Spectrum for Utilities; 27/04/2018 – AVISTA SAYS WA. UTC APPROVES ONE-TIME RATE ADJUSTMENTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00M and $825.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16,970 shares to 398,973 shares, valued at $21.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 12,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,342 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.35 million activity. $104,916 worth of stock was sold by Bailey Robert J. on Tuesday, February 5. $1.25 million worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) was sold by Amato Elizabeth B.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold OSUR shares while 36 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 55.78 million shares or 0.11% more from 55.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 17,715 shares stake. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 9.12M shares. Manchester Cap Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR). Daruma Cap Ltd stated it has 1.61 million shares or 2.04% of all its holdings. Vanguard reported 3.95M shares. Riverhead Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR). Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Com has 71,361 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 95,124 were reported by Arizona State Retirement Systems. Bancshares Of America Corporation De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 35,000 shares. Manatuck Hill Prtnrs stated it has 30,000 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc invested in 0.14% or 91,190 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% or 907 shares in its portfolio. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Company invested in 190,719 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 40,201 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 2.59 million were accumulated by Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp.

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idexx Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 11,170 shares to 474,280 shares, valued at $106.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 2,616 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 822,689 shares, and cut its stake in Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR).